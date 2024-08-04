Give Grilled Swordfish The Ultimate Mediterranean Vibe With This Wine Pairing

For many, a nice meal is not complete without a glass of wine — seafood dishes such as grilled swordfish included. If you're looking to make grilled swordfish anytime soon, then you'll need to have the perfect wine pairing ready to go. Luckily, Tasting Table spoke with an expert to figure out how to make that pairing. The expert in question is Vajra Stratigos, the director of operations at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.

Stratigos began by noting that, because swordfish can be prepared in a number of ways, it can be difficult to name one perfect wine pairing. "While it's chameleon-like in its ability to really take on flavors and support the imagination of the cook, its textural, steaky meaty texture is an undeniable hallmark." He added, "I love the preparation of Salmoriglio from the south Mediterranean with its intensity focused herby, lemony garlic profile." For anyone unfamiliar, Salmoriglio is an Italian condiment consisting of extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and plenty of fresh herbs. Traditionally, Salmoriglio is paired with grilled fish — with swordfish being one of the most popular examples — but it can also be used for meat. With that in mind, Stratigos chose a white wine, Etna Bianco, as the best pairing.