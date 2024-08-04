Give Grilled Swordfish The Ultimate Mediterranean Vibe With This Wine Pairing
For many, a nice meal is not complete without a glass of wine — seafood dishes such as grilled swordfish included. If you're looking to make grilled swordfish anytime soon, then you'll need to have the perfect wine pairing ready to go. Luckily, Tasting Table spoke with an expert to figure out how to make that pairing. The expert in question is Vajra Stratigos, the director of operations at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.
Stratigos began by noting that, because swordfish can be prepared in a number of ways, it can be difficult to name one perfect wine pairing. "While it's chameleon-like in its ability to really take on flavors and support the imagination of the cook, its textural, steaky meaty texture is an undeniable hallmark." He added, "I love the preparation of Salmoriglio from the south Mediterranean with its intensity focused herby, lemony garlic profile." For anyone unfamiliar, Salmoriglio is an Italian condiment consisting of extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and plenty of fresh herbs. Traditionally, Salmoriglio is paired with grilled fish — with swordfish being one of the most popular examples — but it can also be used for meat. With that in mind, Stratigos chose a white wine, Etna Bianco, as the best pairing.
What to expect from an Etna Bianco wine — and which swordfish dishes to pair it with
Describing the wine, Stratigos said, "Perfect for the super south Italian swordfish profile is the Benanti, Etna Bianco, made from a local varietal named Carricante. This wine stands up with a big palate impact and flexes its ability to be both powerful and elegant all at once." Carricante is a type of white wine grape from eastern Sicily — all Etna Bianco wines must be made up of at least 60% Carricante grapes. Benanti's Etna Bianco is described as having a dry palate with pleasant acidity and notes of apple. If you can't find this specific wine, Stratigos said, "Other medium to full bodied wines from another locale would work well also."
Now that you know what to expect with the wine, all that's left to do is find a grilled swordfish recipe. Tasting Table's recipe for best grilled swordfish includes a vinaigrette that is quite similar to Salmoriglio, so this dish will pair perfectly with Stratigos's recommendation. Or if you're looking for something a little different, you can opt for our grilled swordfish with eggplant-and-pepper salad or swap out chicken for a swordfish scallopini.