Switch Up Weeknight Chicken Scallopini With Swordfish

Chicken scallopini is one of those dishes that's a perennial hit. Whether we love it for the lightly crisp flour coating or the zesty lemon caper sauce typical of a classic chicken scallopini recipe, the savory punch of this dish goes great with fish too. In fact, in the summer months, you may be seeking an even lighter version of scallopini, and we suggest replacing the chicken with swordfish. With all of the bright, tangy elements of scallopini taking center stage in the dish, using swordfish is an excellent way to switch up a weeknight repertoire that likely includes more meat and poultry and less fish. Plus, swordfish is a crowdpleaser: It has a mild, marginally sweet flavor and a meaty texture that rivals tuna. Saucing swordfish with lemon, butter, and wine is as organic a match as there is, and the capers elevate the swordfish with a punch of briny tang.

Scallopini hails from the Italian word scallopine and refers to thinly sliced cuts of meat cooked in sauce. Chicken scallopini is refined and sophisticated, and while it often seems daunting, it is, in fact, very simple. By replacing chicken with swordfish, you can reinvent this elegant classic and still retain the elements of the original. The meaty texture in swordfish holds up to a thin slice, and its fleshy composition resists any type of flaking you'd find in a less fatty fish. Bringing swordfish aboard as the headliner for this scallopini is a definite game changer.