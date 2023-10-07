The Disturbing Reason Anthony Bourdain Said To Skip Eating Swordfish

Among many things, Anthony Bourdain's magnum opus "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" was a shocking exposé of the more unsavory industry practices that happen behind the scenes in restaurants. As the former executive chef at Les Halles Brasserie in Manhattan, Bourdain revealed that things can (and often do) get a little nasty even in the fine dining world.

At many upscale seafood establishments, folks are ordering swordfish, favored for its large, meaty, steak-like filets with few bones compared to other fish. During peak season (August through October), fresh swordfish filets cost chefs $14 to $30 per pound — a price that becomes much higher for restaurant guests. It can be sautéed, grilled, and poached, but one of the most common preparations for swordfish is raw in sushi and sashimi. That's bad news, considering Bourdain's advice, which is: Watch out for swordfish worms.

"[S]wordfish? I like it fine," he wrote. "But my seafood purveyor, when he goes out to dinner, won't eat it. He's seen too many of those three-foot-long parasitic worms that riddle the fish's flesh. You see a few of these babies — and we all do — and you won't be tucking into swordfish anytime soon."