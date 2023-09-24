Where Anthony Bourdain Worked His First Job In The Food Industry

Anthony Bourdain was an outspoken New Yorker through and through, but the chef-slash-writer first cut his culinary teeth in Massachusetts. The year was 1972 and he was fresh out of high school. In his magnum opus "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain described himself at age 17: "Essentially, I treated the world as my ashtray ... I was — to be frank — a spoiled, miserable, narcissistic, self-destructive, and thoughtless young lout. Rudderless and unhappy, I went in with some friends on a summer share in Provincetown, Cape Cod. It was what my friends were doing and that was enough for me."

Specifically, Bourdain's first dishwashing job was at the now-closed Flagship Restaurant (a place he called "The Dreadnaught" in "Kitchen Confidential"), which he described as a sleepy, welcoming, unfancy, driftwood-forward seafood joint where the cooks ruled the roost. "In the kitchen, [the cooks] were like gods," wrote Bourdain. "They dressed like pirates ... They had style and swagger, and they seemed afraid of nothing."

The famed chef didn't start working in kitchens out of any desire to be a cook, though. Instead, he started working as a dishwasher because his friends were getting annoyed that he wasn't helping with the rent. One roommate got him a job at the restaurant where she worked as a server, and the rest is history. "It was from these humble beginnings that I began my strange climb to chefdom," he wrote.