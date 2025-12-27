Jalapeño Popper Dip Recipe
You could argue that everything is better in dip form. Not only is it fun to scoop, dip, and pull creamy, cheesy dips with salty crackers and chips, but it's also often way easier to prepare than more intricate appetizers. Instead of stuffing, filling, or rolling complicated, beautiful hors d'oeuvres, you can mix a dip in one bowl or dish and, if needed, bake it until melted. It's any party-loving host's dream and a fun way to switch up classic appetizers to give your guests something totally new.
Jalapeño poppers are a classic party appetizer known for being spicy, cheesy, and just a little bit crunchy. In this recipe, we combine the creamy layers of cream cheese and cheddar with chopped jalapeño and serve it as a dip for an easy, spicy appetizer that is even more delicious than the original stuffed pepper version. Combined with garlic, scallions, and hot sauce, this jalapeño popper dip recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, delivers both creamy and spicy flavor that is approachable for those who don't like spice while still being bold enough for those who do. An easy appetizer to put together and even easier to love, this dip is one you'll want in every appetizer spread from Super Bowl Sunday to Christmas Eve.
The ingredients you'll need to make jalapeño popper dip
You'll need softened cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar (or a shredded mix of cheeses), jalapeños, scallions, garlic powder, salt, breadcrumbs, butter, and hot sauce. You can use almost any hot sauce here, but we recommend a tangy all-purpose hot sauce like Louisiana or Frank's Red Hot, which will help brighten the richness of the cream cheese.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl
Mix the cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar, jalapeños, scallions, hot sauce, garlic powder, and salt in a large bowl.
Step 3: Transfer to an oven-safe dish
Add the mixture to an oven-safe serving dish.
Step 4: Moisten the breadcrumbs
Mix the breadcrumbs with the melted butter in a small bowl. The mixture should be crumbly, but not wet.
Step 5: Top with breadcrumbs
Add the breadcrumbs to the top of the dip.
Step 6: Bake the dip
Bake for 30 minutes, or until the breadcrumbs are golden brown.
Step 7: Serve the jalapeño popper dip
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with jalapeño popper dip?
There are many vessels you can serve jalapeño popper dip with, but perhaps the best is a plain, buttery cracker like Ritz, which complements the creamy texture of the dip without overpowering the lingering spice of the jalapeño. You can use just about any popular cracker brand here, though, opting for a more plain flavor palette so as not to clash with the flavors of the dip. For something a little more salty, you can use tortilla chips instead of crackers, or even use a thick, sturdy potato chip for extra fried crispiness.
You can also get more creative with the dipping vessels by using raw, mild peppers like bell peppers or snacking peppers, which add a refreshing, juicy crunch without the saltiness of a cracker or chip. Along the same lines, you can also use carrots, cucumbers, or celery for dipping, which all taste great when dipped into warm, gooey cream cheese.
What cheeses can I use in jalapeño popper dip?
While cheddar is a classic and tasty choice for jalapeño popper filling, changing the type of cheese is also the easiest way to add more flavor to your jalapeño popper dip. Most brands sell a cheese blend that includes cheddar, Monterey Jack, and mozzarella or queso, which would work well here and be a way to include many different flavors without buying many different cheeses. You can also use Monterey Jack or mozzarella on their own, which are both mild and melty cheeses.
To add more flavor, try adding pepperjack, which will increase the heat level of the dip. You can also try fontina for a richer dip, Colby Jack or sharp white cheddar for something more tangy, or even just Parmesan for a nutty base. Avoid blue cheeses, whose funky flavors would overpower the jalapeño, and avoid aged cheeses, which may be too earthy for the spicy, creamy dip. Our best advice: Use any cheese that melts easily for the best, most gooey dip.