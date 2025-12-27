You could argue that everything is better in dip form. Not only is it fun to scoop, dip, and pull creamy, cheesy dips with salty crackers and chips, but it's also often way easier to prepare than more intricate appetizers. Instead of stuffing, filling, or rolling complicated, beautiful hors d'oeuvres, you can mix a dip in one bowl or dish and, if needed, bake it until melted. It's any party-loving host's dream and a fun way to switch up classic appetizers to give your guests something totally new.

Jalapeño poppers are a classic party appetizer known for being spicy, cheesy, and just a little bit crunchy. In this recipe, we combine the creamy layers of cream cheese and cheddar with chopped jalapeño and serve it as a dip for an easy, spicy appetizer that is even more delicious than the original stuffed pepper version. Combined with garlic, scallions, and hot sauce, this jalapeño popper dip recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, delivers both creamy and spicy flavor that is approachable for those who don't like spice while still being bold enough for those who do. An easy appetizer to put together and even easier to love, this dip is one you'll want in every appetizer spread from Super Bowl Sunday to Christmas Eve.