Our Honey Mustard Dip Is A Salty Soft Pretzel's Best Friend

By Michelle McGlinn
dipping a pretzel into honey mustard sauce Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

The best part about ordering a giant pretzel from a beer garden or brewery — other than eating it — is finding out what sauces it comes with. The best you can hope for is a filled-to-the-brim cup of tangy, spicy honey mustard, perfect for dunking soft pieces of salty pretzel into between gooey bites of beer cheese. Not all honey mustard is created equal, though; a particularly good mustard is altogether creamy, tangy, spicy, and sweet, with a little bit of texture from small beads of mustard seed. It should coat a pretzel with flavor and be versatile enough for chicken fingers, fries, or even salads, extending its use far beyond the salty pretzel.

If you can't make it to one of our favorite soft pretzel spots, don't worry: You can make the perfect honey mustard at home using ingredients you likely already have on hand. This easy honey mustard pretzel dip recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, uses mayonnaise as a creamy base to stone-ground mustard, honey, and garlic for a perfectly balanced, perfectly tangy, sweet honey mustard. Taking only minutes to put together, this is a dip recipe you'll want to have on hand for any and all of your snacking needs.

Gathering the ingredients to make an easy honey mustard pretzel dip

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To make this pretzel dip, you'll need stone-ground mustard, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, honey, and garlic powder. While you don't necessarily need to use two different mustards, stone-ground and Dijon have slightly different flavors that together provide a good balance to the dip overall. If you aren't keen on having two mustards in the fridge, opt for stone-ground, which can make a good honey mustard on its own.

Step 1: Combine the ingredients

honey mustard ingredients in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add all of the ingredients to a bowl.

Step 2: Mix to combine

mixing honey mustard in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Stir until well combined.

Step 3: Serve the dip

serving honey mustard in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Serve with pretzels.

What can I serve with honey mustard dip?

Easy Honey Mustard Pretzel Dip Recipe

Our honey mustard pretzel dip comes together in a under five minutes with a few basic ingredients, and is perefectly creamy, tangy, spicy, and sweet.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
servings
4
Servings
pretzel covered in honey mustard sauce
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup stone-ground mustard
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

  1. Add all of the ingredients to a bowl.
  2. Stir until well combined.
  3. Serve with pretzels.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 181
Total Fat 11.9 g
Saturated Fat 1.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 5.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 19.4 g
Dietary Fiber 1.0 g
Total Sugars 17.6 g
Sodium 341.4 mg
Protein 1.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Can I serve honey mustard warm?

honey mustard in a bowl with pretzels Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

There's only one thing better than honey mustard on a pretzel, and that's warm honey mustard on a pretzel. There's no reason you can't serve honey mustard warm, and it is very easy to do. Simply mix the ingredients together, then microwave the prepared honey mustard for 15 to 20 seconds, or until just warmed. You can also warm the honey mustard to brush onto chicken tenders or wings, too, to give them a sweet-and-tangy flavor just before serving.

If you don't have a microwave, the dip can easily be heated on the stove, but be sure to stir constantly and remove from the heat before the honey begins to burn or caramelize. The goal is to heat the dip just enough that it is warm to eat, but not enough that it gets cooked. There are many creative ways to use honey mustard, and because it changes flavor when cooked, it makes a great marinade or sauce, and you can brush it on chicken or pork before adding to the oven or grill.

Why should I use stone-ground mustard?

There is an abundance of mustards out there, and it can feel overwhelming just to look at the few varieties stocked on grocery shelves. The most popular types include yellow mustard, Dijon, and spicy brown, which can all be used for a fine honey mustard dipping sauce. What really gives this stone-ground dip an edge over others (even store-bought) is the texture, which is a product of how the mustard is made. Because the mustard seeds are ground into water and vinegar, the mustard has more texture and a more powerful flavor than other mustard flavors. This is true of many French and German mustards, which differ from American mustards in that they tend to use whole seeds.

If you can't find stone-ground mustard, you can still create a similar honey mustard dip using other kinds. One great way to make honey mustard is with whole-grain mustard, yellow mustard, and a touch of spicy brown, which will balance the flavors while adding texture. If you'd rather avoid the texture, swap the stone-ground mustard for spicy brown for a similar, but smoother, flavor.

