Our Honey Mustard Dip Is A Salty Soft Pretzel's Best Friend

The best part about ordering a giant pretzel from a beer garden or brewery — other than eating it — is finding out what sauces it comes with. The best you can hope for is a filled-to-the-brim cup of tangy, spicy honey mustard, perfect for dunking soft pieces of salty pretzel into between gooey bites of beer cheese. Not all honey mustard is created equal, though; a particularly good mustard is altogether creamy, tangy, spicy, and sweet, with a little bit of texture from small beads of mustard seed. It should coat a pretzel with flavor and be versatile enough for chicken fingers, fries, or even salads, extending its use far beyond the salty pretzel.

If you can't make it to one of our favorite soft pretzel spots, don't worry: You can make the perfect honey mustard at home using ingredients you likely already have on hand. This easy honey mustard pretzel dip recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, uses mayonnaise as a creamy base to stone-ground mustard, honey, and garlic for a perfectly balanced, perfectly tangy, sweet honey mustard. Taking only minutes to put together, this is a dip recipe you'll want to have on hand for any and all of your snacking needs.