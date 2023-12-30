The Difference Between German And American Mustard

Mustard is a popular condiment in Germany, with many regional variations throughout the country. As a result, German mustard doesn't allude to one set style but rather a collected range of recipes. Such condiments encompass a spectrum of palates — often imbued with extra ingredients — which lend notes from sweet to spicy. Therefore, the production method of German mustard heavily depends on its origin.

The most noted type, consumed across the country, is called Mittelscharf. It packs a bit more punch than dijon, a flavor achieved through a mix of both yellow and brown mustard seeds, which are whole. To craft such a condiment, the ingredients — varying spices and vinegar — sans mustard seeds are heated on a stove. Next, all components are melded in a bowl for around a day before blending to a consistency ranging from chunky to smooth. Spicier variants incorporate horseradish for pungency, while in Düsseldorf, they use milder vinegar and spicier mustard seeds for a bolder effect.

In Bavaria, mustards are known for their sweeter character. Such a quality is achieved through additions like sugar, honey, and applesauce, complemented with a wide range of aromatics like cloves, allspice, onions, and more. Texturally, this mustard is on the coarser side, which is also achieved by manually grinding the mustard seeds before dissolving them in vinegar. This mustard is melded for around an hour before blending, much shorter than mittelscharf.