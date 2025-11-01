9 Of The Absolute Best All-Purpose Hot Sauces On Store Shelves

When it comes to hot sauce, there's an almost endless amount of different variations — one for every kind of meal and consumer imaginable. These range anywhere from simple buffalo wings and taco sauces to extra hot and truffle-flavored options. After all, spice is relative, and everyone likes each dish at a different level of heat. But what about those who like their hot sauce on everything?

Digging through the myriad of different brands, sauces, peppers, and flavors can be a daunting task when looking at the hot sauce landscape as a whole. Then again, each brand has its own traditional or classic style variety that's meant to be universal, rather than specifically tailored to any one dish.

With that in mind, here are nine of the absolute best all-purpose hot sauces on store shelves, and what sets each of them apart as worth giving a try. As mentioned, this list is composed of sauces that aren't intended for any one food or dish, but meant to be applied generously to a wide variety of foods (and can be purchased relatively cheaply).