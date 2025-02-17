While Popeyes opened 20 years after the first fried chicken fast food restaurant, it brought a unique culinary style that still stands out today. The spice mixture that seasons its fried chicken and Cajun fries — our personal favorite — as well as many of Popeye's beloved side dishes are an homage to its home state of Louisiana. It's fitting, then, that the popular hot sauce brand you'll find at Popeyes is Louisiana Hot sauce.

Popeye's teamed up with Louisiana Hot sauce's former producer, Bruce foods, back in 2003, and the hot sauce remains a staple packet alongside ketchup in all of Popeye's national locations. The packet itself is labeled as Louisiana hot sauce, so there's no mistaking it for Popeyes' proprietary dipping sauce recipes, of which there are many. Louisiana hot sauce is a simple blend of salt, aged cayenne peppers, and vinegar fermented and ground into a well-balanced trifecta of spicy, tangy, and hot.

Around since the 1920s, Louisiana hot sauce hasn't changed its original recipe, which was first marketed as "not too hot, not too mild," according to the brand's website. Milder than many of its big name competitors, like Tabasco and Frank's red hot, Louisiana hot sauce is appealing to a broader range of spice-level tolerances. It's a great option for adding a kick to the brand's red beans and rice or any of the Popeyes chicken items, from chicken tenders to chicken sandwiches.

