13 Ways To Use Cookie Cutters That Don't Involve Making Cookies

If you're a keen home baker, you've likely accumulated an assortment of cookie cutters over the years. Perhaps these have been relegated to the back of a kitchen drawer, pulled out only when, well ... you're making cookies. But if that's the only use these handy tools are getting, you're only scratching the surface. In fact, cookie cutters can be utilized in a whole host of other, non-cookie-related ways, transforming an array of sweet and savory dishes into perfectly-formed masterpieces.

Whether they're round, heart-shaped, or holiday-themed, your favorite cookie cutters are the ultimate tools for injecting some fun and finesse into your food. They can help you make your weekend brunch plate extra special, jazz up a packed lunch, and mold no-bake treats into pleasing shapes. They can even come in handy when prepping homemade stuffed pasta.

If your cookie cutters aren't getting the attention they deserve, it might just be time to give them a new lease of life. Dig out your collection, and start elevating your kitchen creations with these tips for using cookie cutters.