Bring The Love To Valentine's Day Lunch With Heart-Shaped Cookie Cutter Sandwiches

The first step to making a heart-shaped sandwich is using the right cutter. You want one that's thick and tall enough to slice through your bread without smushing your sandwich. When it comes to choosing the bread, pick the freshest, fluffiest slices possible. White, wheat, or multigrain work beautifully here, but stay away from crusty or stale loaves, where it would be difficult to make a clean cut. That said, if your heart-shaped tool isn't enough to slice through your bread of choice, you can always a knife to help pull away the scraps.

Before you whip out your cookie cutter, you'll want to fully make your sandwiches. Try to keep your ingredient list small, since it will be tough to cut a towering creation into pretty shapes. Combinations for tea sandwiches will work perfectly here, including cucumber and cream cheese, ham and cheese, tomato and mayo, and even grilled cheese. You can also make a version of your favorite lunchtime sandwich, but keep veggies thin and omit ingredients that don't fit neatly onto your slices, like lettuce.

If you really want to get in the Valentine's Day spirit, whip up a PB&J or a sweet concoction with ingredients like Nutella, sliced strawberries, raspberry jam, cream cheese, brie, red and pink sprinkles, or chopped cherries. This holiday only comes around once a year, after all.