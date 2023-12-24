Dark Chocolate Peppermint Fudge Recipe
Dark chocolate peppermint fudge is the perfect festive treat. Crafted by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, this recipe marries the rich allure of dark chocolate with the vibrant freshness of peppermint, resulting in a flavorful fudge that's as easy to make as it is delicious.
This recipe requires only a handful of ingredients and comes together in no time. The magic unfolds as you gently melt dark chocolate in a bowl and then infuse it with the essence of peppermint. Topped with a sprinkle of chopped candy canes, this fudge becomes a canvas of festive colors and flavors, ready to grace your holiday table.
This fudge is perfect for gifting or for adding to your dessert platter alongside your holiday cookie favorites. Plus, you can store it in the fridge for up to a week, ensuring that the holiday cheer lingers on. Get ready to elevate your Christmas celebrations with this effortless yet scrumptious dark chocolate peppermint fudge.
Gather the ingredients for the dark chocolate peppermint fudge
To create the dark chocolate peppermint fudge, you will need: dark chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, butter, sugar, peppermint essence, and candy canes. The star of this fudge, dark chocolate, has a higher cocoa content, so it provides an intensely chocolatey depth of flavor. The sweetened condensed milk acts as the binding agent and sweetener for the fudge, and unsalted butter adds a velvety smoothness to the texture.
The embodiment of holiday spirit, peppermint essence brings a cool and refreshing twist to the fudge. Candy canes, those iconic symbols of the season, not only add a festive red and white touch but also contribute a delightful crunch and burst of peppermint flavor.
Step 1: Prepare the sheet pan
Line a 11x7-inch sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Chop the candy canes
Roughly chop the candy canes.
Step 3: Prepare the bain-marie
Fill a pot with 1 inch of water and place onto the stove on low heat. Place a large bowl on top of the pot, ensuring the base does not touch the water.
Step 4: Melt the chocolate
Add the dark chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, butter, and sugar to the bowl, and stir intermittently until completely melted.
Step 5: Stir in the peppermint essence
Remove the bowl from the heat and stir in the peppermint essence.
Step 6: Spread the fudge into the pan
Spread the fudge mixture in an even layer in the lined pan and sprinkle with the chopped candy canes.
Step 7: Allow the fudge to set
Place the fudge in the fridge for one hour to set.
Step 8: Slice the fudge
Remove the fudge from the pan and cut it into squares to serve. Enjoy!
Can I adjust the peppermint essence to suit my preferences?
Dark chocolate and peppermint are both assertive flavors that happen to go very well together, but it's important to find the right balance. Adjusting the peppermint essence in the dark chocolate peppermint fudge recipe to suit personal preferences is not only possible but encouraged: The beauty of homemade recipes lies in the ability to customize them. The quantity of peppermint essence mentioned in the recipe, 3 teaspoons, offers a noticeable peppermint flavor without overpowering the rich dark chocolate.
When adjusting ingredients in a recipe, especially strong flavorings like peppermint essence, it's best to proceed gradually. This approach ensures you maintain control over the final taste, preventing the flavor from becoming too overpowering or too faint.
If you prefer a more pronounced peppermint taste, gradually add an extra drop or two, tasting the mixture along the way until you reach the desired intensity of peppermint flavor. Conversely, for those who prefer a more subtle hint of peppermint, start with a smaller quantity than stated and gradually increase it. Bear in mind that the candy canes will also add peppermint flavor to the fudge.
How can I store this dark chocolate peppermint fudge?
This fudge can be preserved so that you can enjoy its festive flavors for the entire holiday period if you store it correctly. Firstly, layer the fudge pieces with parchment paper to prevent them from sticking together. This separation makes it easier to retrieve a single portion without everything clumping together. Then place the fudge pieces into an airtight container and ensure the container is well-sealed to prevent exposure to air, which can cause the fudge to dry out. Store the fudge in the refrigerator to prevent the chocolate from melting. While this dark chocolate peppermint fudge stores well, it's best consumed within a week for optimal freshness and taste.
By following these storage guidelines, you can extend the enjoyment of your dark chocolate peppermint fudge. This also means that you can make the fudge a few days before the holidays to save time when the festive season starts to get busy.
- 7 Candy canes
- 3 cups dark chocolate chips
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 3 teaspoons Peppermint essence
- Line a 11x7-inch sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Roughly chop the candy canes.
- Fill a pot with 1 inch of water and place onto the stove on low heat. Place a large bowl on top of the pot, ensuring the base does not touch the water.
- Add the dark chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, butter, and sugar to the bowl, and stir intermittently until completely melted.
- Remove the bowl from the heat and stir in the peppermint essence.
- Spread the fudge mixture in an even layer in the lined pan and sprinkle with the chopped candy canes.
- Place the fudge in the fridge for one hour to set.
- Remove the fudge from the pan and cut it into squares to serve. Enjoy!
|Calories per Serving
|318
|Total Fat
|19.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|22.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|25.3 g
|Sodium
|42.9 mg
|Protein
|4.6 g