The Best Basque Nachos With 'Pintxo Pico' Recipe

Basque nachos, also known as Spanish nachos, are the latest party food creation to trend on social media. This fun yet fancy fusion food takes inspiration from the enduringly popular Mexican dish nachos and adds a fresh, new twist using region-specific ingredients. This Basque nachos recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is inspired by foods originating from the Basque region, an autonomous community straddling the Spanish and French border and bounded by the Bay of Biscay.

While you may well have heard of a Basque cheesecake before, the Basque Country is deeply steeped in food culture, known specifically for its abundance of seafood and high-quality fresh products. These Basque-specific ingredients are often showcased in pintxos, tiny, bite-sized snacks similar to tapas, often served on a toothpick. Arguably the most famous of pintxos is the Gilda, a combination of sweet peppers, savory anchovies, and briny green olives, and it is this specific pintxo that inspires the bold, punchy salsa used in this recipe.

The combination of thick, crunchy kettle chips topped with tangy Manchego cheese, salty-smoky Iberico ham, and a Gilda pintxos-inspired salsa creates a bold yet sophisticated snacking option that can be assembled in under 10 minutes. Elegant and unique, if you enjoy Spanish flavors, then this Basque nachos recipe is one to try.