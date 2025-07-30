17 Basque Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Despite the small scope of the Basque Country – it has an area of less than 3,000 square miles – Basque cuisine has a premier position in the culinary world. Straddling the Spanish-French border, the Basque Country overlooks the Bay of Biscay, including the rough waters off Biarritz, and is celebrated for its abundance of fresh seafood. From hearty seafood stews to battered and fried shellfish dishes, Basque Country cuisine utilizes garden-fresh ingredients to inspire rustic, simple, and versatile foods that are deliciously unique.

As a cultural region with rich historical roots and an unusual geography, the Basque Country doesn't have any official borders, although four of the traditional provinces are found in Spain, and three in France. The Basque Country has been officially designated an autonomous community with its own president and parliament since 1979.

Similar to Spanish tapas, pintxos are a hallmark of Basque cuisine, and the small savory bites emphasize the region's quality ingredients and traditional cooking methods. Whether a bite-sized snack or a six-course meal, these iconic Basque dishes showcase the bold flavors and prized ingredients of the world-renowned culinary region.