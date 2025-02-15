11 Spanish Sauces You Should Try At Least Once

Spanish sauces are known for their rustic, intense flavor and for using the best natural ingredients from the local area. Spain is a geographically diverse country, bordered on two sides by the sea and to the north by the Pyrenees mountains. Centuries of invasions and explorations have influenced its 50 provinces, each of which has developed sauces specific to its history and natural resources. Spanish sauces are humble and take cues from their bounteous lands; many sauces use a base of onions, garlic, tomatoes, and olive oil. Salsa de calamares, or squid ink sauce, is a favorite in seaside Andalusia, while in the mountains of northern Spain, the nut-based romesco is a favorite.

We asked Andres Kaifer, owner and executive chef of Customshop and Marina's Tapas, to share some of his expertise on the best Spanish sauces. As he explained, "Spanish sauces traditionally rely heavily on the provenance of ingredients; each sauce is specific to a region and the ingredients that are found within the geography of the region." One feature of Spanish sauces is their uniqueness regionally and even within the same village, and twists on a sauce are often a closely guarded secret. As Kaifer elaborates, "One of my favorite things to do is to study traditional ingredients and techniques, then tweak and adjust to create something new and exciting." However, he also states the importance of trying a traditional sauce first before attempting adjustments. "These sauces have stood the test of time for a reason," he says.

