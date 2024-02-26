The Bread Tip For Spanish Migas With Perfect Texture In Every Bite
Croutons and bread pudding aren't the only uses for stale bread. It's also the key ingredient of Spanish migas, a famous comfort food that fries stale bread with olive oil, aromatics, chorizo, and spices. Traditional recipes share a common step of rehydrating the stale bread before adding it to the frying pan. However, instead of submerging stale bread in a container of water or putting it under running water, use a spray bottle to lightly mist the bread.
A rock-hard, crusty stale loaf or slice of bread often requires a long stint under the faucet before heating it in the oven to reinstate its former springy, chewy interior. However, migas breaks stale bread up into small crumbs, so adding a stream of water or submerging them would oversaturate them. To avoid running the risk of soggy waterlogged bread that won't crisp up no matter how long you fry it, the misting technique will get you the perfect texture in every bite.
Unlike a drizzle, misting provides a measured, even distribution of water for the bread crumbs. You can spread the bread crumbs over a baking sheet or cutting board in an even layer before giving them a few spritzes. Misting gives you more control over how much water you add, allowing you to dampen the bread instead of drenching it.
Ingredient additions and combinations for Spanish migas
Unlike the egg-scrambled Mexican migas, Spanish migas are typically a lunch or dinner dish with the consistency and richness of Thanksgiving stuffing. While bread crumbs, chorizo, and olive oil are the foundational ingredients, they're also a jumping-off point to elaborate with your favorite spices, herbs, garnishes, and veggies. For example, you could add diced yellow onions, red bell peppers, and mushrooms for a trifecta of caramelized, smoky, and umami flavors to complement spicy garlic and paprika-infused chorizo. Some recipes suggest adding dried cranberries or fresh grapes and pomegranate seeds for a bright, sweet contrast.
The oil rendered from the chorizo is the frying liquid for the bread crumbs, but you can also add extra virgin olive oil or butter for another layer of savoriness. If you want a spicy and zesty kick, fry diced jalapenos, tomatoes, and corn kernels with the chorizo and bread crumbs, and finish them with a sprinkling of fresh cilantro. For a bitter complement and a pop of green, add asparagus spears, baby spinach, chopped broccoli, or Brussels spouts.
Sun-dried tomatoes, olives, crumbled feta, pine nuts, crispy chickpeas, and chopped Marcona almonds are all perfect garnishes to upgrade migas with a range of savory flavors and varied textures. You can also bulk up your migas by adding pancetta or bacon or topping them with a fried egg. For a vegan version, swap chorizo for soyrizo or tempeh seasoned with paprika, chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, and garlic salt.