The Bread Tip For Spanish Migas With Perfect Texture In Every Bite

Croutons and bread pudding aren't the only uses for stale bread. It's also the key ingredient of Spanish migas, a famous comfort food that fries stale bread with olive oil, aromatics, chorizo, and spices. Traditional recipes share a common step of rehydrating the stale bread before adding it to the frying pan. However, instead of submerging stale bread in a container of water or putting it under running water, use a spray bottle to lightly mist the bread.

A rock-hard, crusty stale loaf or slice of bread often requires a long stint under the faucet before heating it in the oven to reinstate its former springy, chewy interior. However, migas breaks stale bread up into small crumbs, so adding a stream of water or submerging them would oversaturate them. To avoid running the risk of soggy waterlogged bread that won't crisp up no matter how long you fry it, the misting technique will get you the perfect texture in every bite.

Unlike a drizzle, misting provides a measured, even distribution of water for the bread crumbs. You can spread the bread crumbs over a baking sheet or cutting board in an even layer before giving them a few spritzes. Misting gives you more control over how much water you add, allowing you to dampen the bread instead of drenching it.