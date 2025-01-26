10 Best Taco And Beer Pairings

Beer and tacos are a classic pairing that delivers a blend of flavors and textures that can complement each other beautifully. The vast variety of taco fillings and flavors provides the ideal opportunity to experiment with different beer pairings. Tacos come in all shapes and sizes, and there isn't a single beer that pairs perfectly with all of them. The right beer should enhance your dining experience, so it's important to consider both the flavor and complexity of any pairing. To help you discover the perfect beer and taco match, we spoke to three experts and came up with ten dream taco and beer combinations.

Beers fall into two main categories: ales and lagers. Ales tend to be heavier and darker with fruity or spiced notes; they include Pale ale and India pale ale (IPA), porter, Belgian ale, wheat beer, and amber ale. Lagers are lighter and crisper, often paired with milder, more delicate flavors; they include pilsner, Helles lager bock, and Vienna lager.

Before we dive into the details, we asked one of our experts, Jacob Bauch, Brewer at Puesto Cervecería, what makes the ideal beer pairing for tacos; he told us that "Three critical qualities... make beer the best pairing for tacos; carbonation, bitterness, and malt sweetness. Both bitterness and carbonation combine to help cleanse the palette... malt sweetness can both complement and contrast many of the major components of Mexican cuisine." When pressed to pick just one type of beer, he told us, "A clean and delicious pale lager can stand up wonderfully to almost any pairing."

