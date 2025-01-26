10 Best Taco And Beer Pairings
Beer and tacos are a classic pairing that delivers a blend of flavors and textures that can complement each other beautifully. The vast variety of taco fillings and flavors provides the ideal opportunity to experiment with different beer pairings. Tacos come in all shapes and sizes, and there isn't a single beer that pairs perfectly with all of them. The right beer should enhance your dining experience, so it's important to consider both the flavor and complexity of any pairing. To help you discover the perfect beer and taco match, we spoke to three experts and came up with ten dream taco and beer combinations.
Beers fall into two main categories: ales and lagers. Ales tend to be heavier and darker with fruity or spiced notes; they include Pale ale and India pale ale (IPA), porter, Belgian ale, wheat beer, and amber ale. Lagers are lighter and crisper, often paired with milder, more delicate flavors; they include pilsner, Helles lager bock, and Vienna lager.
Before we dive into the details, we asked one of our experts, Jacob Bauch, Brewer at Puesto Cervecería, what makes the ideal beer pairing for tacos; he told us that "Three critical qualities... make beer the best pairing for tacos; carbonation, bitterness, and malt sweetness. Both bitterness and carbonation combine to help cleanse the palette... malt sweetness can both complement and contrast many of the major components of Mexican cuisine." When pressed to pick just one type of beer, he told us, "A clean and delicious pale lager can stand up wonderfully to almost any pairing."
Carne asada tacos and porter
Mexican food reigns supreme in the U.S., and of all the fillings, beef is by far the most popular. Carne asada, translated as grilled meat in English, is made by marinating beef steaks in lime juice, garlic chile oil, and herbs (every family has a different recipe for the perfect carne asada marinade) before grilling and slicing it into strips. These juicy strips are loaded into a tortilla and topped with onion, cilantro, salsa, and an extra squeeze of lime.
The carne asada's popularity is unchallenged but the best beer pairing for a carne asada is a matter of some debate. Jennifer Glanville from the Boston Beer Company tells us, "If the marinade is higher in citrus, an IPA or Mexican lager works perfectly, but if the citrus is moderate to low, I would pair on a porter or stout — these beers' rich, roasted flavors pair perfectly with the grilled meat, complementing the caramelized flavors."
Jacob Bauch adds, "If the asada is from a richer cut like ribeye or filet with a more umami or spicier marinade and cooked over flame, a better complement is a darker beer with a malt character that compliments the smoke and maillard crust while also countering the spice."
Carne asada should be a mouthful of buttery, smoky, juicy, charred meat flavors, and for this reason, we believe a porter is the ideal beer pairing. Porters originated in London and are slightly lighted than stout. True porters are heavy, dark, and intense with robust malted chocolate flavors, the perfect beer to complement the spiced char of the beef.
Al pastor tacos and American malted lager
Al pastor tacos are a hugely popular street food in Mexico, but this iconic dish is derived from the Middle East's own cultural hit, the shawarma. In the 1930s, Lebanese immigrants brought their unique vertical method of cooking meat upright on a spit (trompo) to Mexico. Al pastor tacos began as tacos árabes, meaning Arabian tacos, and were cooked using traditional shawarma meat, lamb. Over time, pork marinated in a spiced mix replaced lamb on the trompo and the meat was sliced directly into tacos accompanied by onions, cilantro, salsa, and pineapple.
The citrus pineapple lightness and the caramelized sweetness of fat-basted, charred pork demand an easy-to-drink, light, and crisp beer, and an American malted lager is the perfect choice.
American malted lagers are brewed slowly, a process which allows the grains to develop a natural sweetness; a well-crafted American malted lager should have a caramel toffee note that matches the sugared pork and pineapple and a smooth finish and lightness that refreshes the mouth and cleanses the palate.
Is there a proper way to serve beer with taco's? Jacob Bauch tells us, "Pouring the beer into the proper style glassware is always the best practice. Make sure the glasses are squeaky clean and the beer is poured with a nice foamy head. Get rid of those clunky pint shaker glasses and use a glass with the proper shape. This way, you'll get the most out of what the beer can offer and assure the pairing is more than the sum of its parts."
Baja fish tacos and Belgian wit
Nothing says vacation more than a crisped, spiced Baja fish taco and a chilled beer, and the Belgian wit fits the bill perfectly. The fruity, zesty, refreshing nature of the Belgian wit is the ideal companion for the delicate spice of the fish taco.
The humble fish taco originated in Baja, Mexico when Asian traders introduced locals to deep-frying fish in beer batter. Its popularity was cemented in the 1980s when California surfers moved south of the border to Baja, seeking the ultimate break, and the Baja fish tacos became a cultural phenomenon. Served all over the world today, Baja fish tacos are made using tilapia or cod, deep fried in a batter of beer, chile, and flour, then sprinkled with lime zest and sea salt. Serve topped with shredded cabbage, crema, salsa fresca, and a squeeze of lime.
So why is the Belgian wit the ideal pairing? The Belgian wit beer, which means white beer in Dutch, is a pale beer made with wheat and spiced with coriander and curacao orange peel. The spices are subtle, and the beer has a honeyed dryness that pairs perfectly with fish.
The marriage of a Baja taco and a Belgian beer may seem counterintuitive, so we asked Jacob Bauch if it was necessary to serve a beer from the same region or country as the taco. He said, "I like to pair with a worldwide approach, especially since the majority of beer produced internationally is of the light... variety." Jessica Glanville also looks for a beer that transcends borders. She says, "I love that beer is so complex that you have multiple options to experiment with."
Barbacoa tacos and schwarzbier
Barbacoa is the name given to meat, any meat that has been slow-cooked for hours. A traditional barbacoa has an intense, deep flavor that is a mix of smoke and spice. A barbacoa is prepared by wrapping the meat, usually lamb, in maguey leaves and cooking over an open flame for up to eight hours. Today, maguey leaves are often swapped for banana leaves and fire for a stove top, but the essence of the bold, rich flavors remain.
We asked Jennifer Glanville what beer is best served with a succulent and intense taco like barbacoa. Jennifer says, "A heavier, darker beer works perfectly with the richness of the barbacoa tacos, but I love a schwarzbier — rich in flavor, complimenting the layers of flavors in the taco but lighter on the finish, so you have both the lingering roasted flavor from the beer and the savoriness of the taco." Echoing Jennifer's thoughts, Jacob Bauch says, "Pairing exclusively heavy beers with meat-heavy dishes can end up feeling too heavy on the pallet."
Schwarzbier is a dark brown, almost black, German beer with a mild roasted malt character and little bitterness. The deep-roasted malt flavors and slight chocolate cherry notes pair well with beef, and the soft body and medium carbonation marry well with the smoked intensity of the slow-cooked spices in the barbacoa.
Shrimp tacos and American light beer
An American light beer is a classic pairing with a shrimp taco, both offering a light, healthy meal choice. Light in color, light in body, and high in carbonation, an American light beer is also light in calories and is now one of the most popular beers in America. American light beers have a very mild flavor, with little bitterness and low hop notes. Usually served ice cold, the pale yellow beer is an excellent partner to the delicate taste of shrimp, offering a clean, refreshing accompaniment to seafood that isn't overpowering.
While shrimp is tender and sweet, it's important to consider the taco toppings. Shrimp tacos are often paired with flavor-intense toppings like lime, pico de gallo, or garlic mayo. Jennifer Glanville says, "These lighter beers cut through the richness of guacamole and fried foods, leaving your palate cleansed and ready for the next indulgent bite."
American light beer is an excellent choice for someone making healthy choices, with shrimp tacos (minus some of the fattier toppings) and American light beer both being lower in calories and better for your waistline. American light beers are high in carbonation and low in flavor, which makes them extremely thirst-quenching–the ideal accompaniment to a fresh, zesty plate of shrimp tacos.
Chorizo tacos and India pale ale (IPA)
The peppered smokiness of chorizo has been a culinary favorite in Latin America since the Spanish conquest in 1519. The pork-based sausage originated in the Catalan region of Spain, but when Spanish immigrants traveled to Mexico in the 16th century, it was given its distinctive flavor with the addition of the area's abundant peppers and vinegar. A chorizo taco was the obvious next step, and it wasn't long before people were slicing fistfuls of spiced sausage into corn tortillas and topping them with onion, cilantro, and salsa verde to create an incomparable spiced, smoked mouthful.
Chorizo tacos need a beer that can cut through the spice and fat of the sausage. India Pale Ale, known as IPA, is bitter, sweet, and aromatic, a winning combination that counters the intense greasiness and spice of chorizo well.
IPA's are the most popular craft beer in the U.S. This is a beer that is heavy on the hops with the result that some may find it overly bitter. However, not all IPAs are the same; different hop varieties and production methods mean that you can find IPAs that deliver a softer, sweeter and more mellow experience. If in doubt you can use the IBU (International Bitterness Units) scale to find an IPA that works for you. Remember, it's the IPA's piney, floral, citrusy hop-derived bitterness that works so well with a chorizo taco, so choose wisely.
Veggie tacos and Vienna lager
A basic vegetarian taco contains traditional Mexican vegetables such as zucchini, bell peppers, and onions, which are fried or grilled and placed in a tortilla with various toppings. However, over recent years, the humble veggie taco has been elevated, and there are as now a huge variety of mouth-watering combinations; think roasted rutabaga and eggplant tacos, lentil and walnut, or light and zesty summer vegetable tacos.
The question is, how do you pick a single beer when faced with a plethora of different flavors and textures? Jacob Bauch, Brewer at Puesto Cervecería, tells us, "The main pairing principle I pay attention to with seafood and vegetables is intensity. It's easy to overwhelm these dishes with beers that are too bold, especially in the areas of bitterness, abv, and malt intensity. Strive for more subtlety in these pairings. In a lot of Mexican cuisine, heat from spice and peppers and acidity from citrus should always be taken into account. High bitterness almost always clashes with these flavors. And beers that are too light can be lost. There is definitely a sweet spot."
Following Jacob's advice, we believe a Vienna lager is a fabulous choice when pairing beer with veggie tacos. Vienna lager is a good all-rounder, sitting in the middle of the beer flavor spectrum, neither overly light nor overly heavy. Vienna lagers have a biscuit sweetness with a touch of caramel that works well with the sweetness of cooked veggies but a clean finish that counters the earthiness of root vegetables.
Chicken tacos and hefeweizen
Chicken tacos are one of America's favorite Mexican foods. In the U.S., chicken and beef tacos are almost equally consumed, with 30% of Americans choosing a chicken taco over any other type. Statistics aside, it's hard to ignore the allure of grilled chicken marinated in lime and spices, wrapped in a fresh corn tortilla, and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, and sour cream. It's easy to see why it's a family favorite.
Jessica Randhawa, head chef at The Forked Spoon, recommends a wheat beer such as a hefeweizen to accompany chicken tacos. She explains, "The light and often fruity notes of a wheat beer pair nicely with the mild flavor of chicken. If the tacos are seasoned with a hint of spice, the slight sweetness in the beer can also help balance the heat — this'll enhance the overall flavor profile of the meal."
Hefeweizen is a Bavarian beer. The name comes from the German words hefe (yeast) and weizen (wheat). This mango-colored beer is made with 50% malted wheat, which gives it a mild sweetness and a yeasted weight that presents in characteristic signature banana, clove, and bubblegum flavors. Hefeweizen has a soft mouthfeel and medium body with no hoppiness or heavy aroma. Fruity and light, this mild, creamy, and very slightly spiced beer is suited to the savoriness of chicken, while the light carbonation cuts through the spice from the toppings.
Bean tacos and amber ale
Picture a tortilla stuffed with creamy refried beans, lashings of pico de gallo, cheese, and a dollop of sour cream. Whilst these are sometimes called breakfast tacos and customized with a bit of bacon or a slice of sausage, nothing beats a bean taco for lunch or dinner with a side of amber ale.
Refried beans are usually made with pinto beans, although black or red kidney beans are often substituted. The beans are soaked until soft, then fried with garlic, onion, and spice. The result is a smooth, creamy protein that demands a beer that can stand up to its savory umami taste, and this is where the ever-popular amber ale comes in.
Amber ale, named for its typical amber/copper color, has a caramel toffee sweetness that pairs well with the earthiness of the refried beans, while its malt notes emphasize the umami. The same sweet characteristics work well with frequently used spices like cumin and coriander, adding to the complexity of the flavors. Finally, the amber ale's slight citrus and pine notes and the hopped bitterness cut through the palate, delivering a refreshing lilt that counteracts the heavy creaminess of the beans.
Milanesa tacos and pilsner
The pilsner is the king of beers when it comes to pairing with tacos. Light beers like pilsners are crisp and refreshing, working to cut through the greasiness and richness of many taco fillings.
We've chosen to pair a classic pilsner with a less classic taco, the Milanesa taco. Milanesa was first introduced to Latin America in the 1800s by Italian immigrants. A Milanesa, known as schnitzel in Germany, cotoletta in Italy, or tonkatsu in Japan, is a cutlet, traditionally veal, but since changed to chicken, which is breaded and fried. A Milanesa taco, officially called Tacos El Calvario in Mexico, is simply a Milanesa cutlet cut into strips, placed in a corn tortilla, and loaded with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and pico de gallo.
Pilsner is a type of lager that originated in the Czech Republic, it uses a specific kind of 'pilsner yeast,' which gives it a lighter, crisper taste than many other lagers. A pilsner is a perfect partner for a Milanesa taco; light, crisp, and refreshing; it slices through the fatty heaviness of deep-fried chicken.
Pilsner beers were the world's first pale lagers, and they pair excellently with tacos of all types. When we asked Jennifer Glanville to choose just one beer to pair with any taco, Jennifer instantly replied, "A pilsner; crisp and refreshing; it can work with various flavors." Our experts agree that the pale pilsner-style lager is a clear winner not only for a Milanesa taco but also when choosing a generic beer for any taco pairing.