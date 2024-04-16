14 Spanish Potato Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

Potatoes are a ubiquitous crop and among the top five most important worldwide — along with wheat, rice, corn, and sugar cane. Nearly every cuisine features spuds in unique ways, pairing them with local ingredients and cooking techniques to craft the ultimate starchy dish. Thanks to their hearty nature and neutral taste, potatoes make an excellent pairing with countless foods, offering near-endless ways to serve them. Of course, their capacity to be deliciously fluffy or creamy on the inside with a crispy roasted shell makes them all the more appealing, and a mainstay in comfort food recipes.

Spanish explorers are responsible for introducing potatoes to Europe from what is now South America, so it's only natural that the cuisine of Spain showcases the root vegetables in many forms. From traditional Spanish tapas dishes and quick snacks to nourishing stews, Spanish recipes are abundant with potatoes. We've gathered a list of the top Spanish potato dishes you should try at least once to experience this humble vegetable in a range of ways. Whether traveling to Spain or following a recipe to prepare them from scratch, starch lovers will want to try every one of these delicious Spanish potato dishes.