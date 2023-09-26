Cachelos, The Galician Potatoes That Pair Well With Seafood

Sitting in the far western corner of Spain north of Portugal, Galicia is somewhat of a land apart with vast coastlines that jut out into the Atlantic ocean. The culture is a mixture of Spanish and Celtic traditions, and the people are fiercely proud of their identity and all that makes them and their region unique. Of course, that includes the food, and as you can imagine, fishing and seafood play a major role in Galician cuisine. But, just as one can't survive on fish alone, so too have the Galicians concocted a notable selection of dishes featuring ingredients derived from the land. One such dish that pairs particularly well with the numerous seafood dishes of the region is an understated potato dish called cachelos.

Wander into traditional restaurants in Galician towns like Santiago de Compostela or Pontevedra and you'll be greeted with humble plates of food that allow the honest flavors to take center stage. In pulpo a la Gallega, for example, boiled octopus and potatoes are sliced and served with nothing more than paprika, olive oil, and salt. And flaky, white hake — merluza in Spanish — comes with a sauce of garlic and peppers over cachelos, the potatoes that hew closely to the Galician tradition of unfussy, yet elegant, cooking.