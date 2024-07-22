The Best Time To Add Squid Ink To Spaghetti Sauce

If you haven't cooked with squid ink before, you might be confused about how and when to use it in your pasta dishes. A natural dye that's made and stored in the ink sacs of squid and other cephalopods (they release it when attacked by predators to create a smokescreen for their getaway), this black pigment has a fishy aroma, arresting color, and metallic flavor. Available sterilized and jarred, store-bought squid ink should be used sparingly (1g of ink to every 100g of ingredients in your recipe) and stirred through your pasta sauce once it's cooked to help the ink to retain its ocean-like salinity and meaty flavor.

Much like the way fish sauce is added to Thai dishes at the last moment so its pungency isn't tempered by the furious heat of the wok, adding squid ink to your bubbling pan of sauce at the very end of its cook time allows the sea-like aroma of the ink to shine. While squid ink doesn't share the same intense smell as fish sauce — it's far more subdued because it's used in its natural unfermented state — it does have a savory flavor that instantly lends depth to a variety of seafood dishes and regional rice-based delicacies, like Catalonian arròs negre.