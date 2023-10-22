Witch Hat Pasta With Squid Ink And Pumpkin Recipe
Pasta ... in the shape of a witch hat!? And it's easier to make than you think! Recipe developer Leah Maroney makes a simple pasta dough that is dyed a devious black courtesy of squid ink (which you can find easily on Amazon). The squid ink provides a nice briney flavor to the pasta and it goes perfectly with the luscious pumpkin vodka sauce. The sauce has a gorgeous orange color to accentuate the Halloween aesthetic. You can use canned pumpkin or fresh pumpkin puree; butternut squash also works very well.
The black pasta is rolled out into thin sheets, cut into rounds, and then folded into the little hats. It's a fairly simple pasta shape to make despite looking super impressive. Maroney says, "If you've used a pasta roller before, you can make this pasta."
Serve the pasta alongside your favorite protein and pair it with a nice fall salad for a complete meal. The recipe makes a generous amount of pasta and sauce and the pasta freezes well once it has been dried. This is a fun pasta to serve to kids and adults alike!
Assemble the ingredients for the pasta and sauce
This recipe starts with assembling the pasta dough. Semolina flour, eggs, salt, and squid ink are combined and kneaded until an elastic dough forms. Then it's time to prepare the sauce. Onions and garlic are cooked in olive oil. Tomato paste and vodka are added. Then, chicken broth, pumpkin puree, and heavy cream are incorporated to create a creamy sauce. An immersion blender is used to bring the sauce to the next level.
The little hats are formed by rolling out the pasta dough into thin sheets. Then the sheets are cut into rounds. A piping tip is used to form the cone of the hat. Then, the edges are flipped up to create the brim. Make sure to dry the pasta on a semolina-dusted baking sheet. This will help it hold its shape. The pasta is then cooked in salted water and added to the sauce. Top with a chiffonade of sage and you're ready to dig in!
Step 1: Make a well in the semolina
Pour the flour onto a flat surface. Make a well in the pile of flour.
Step 2: Start mixing in the eggs and squid ink
Crack the eggs into the well along with the salt and squid ink. Using a fork, slowly combine the eggs with the flour.
Step 3: Knead until smooth
Knead the dough for 10 minutes or until an elastic ball forms. Add more flour if needed.
Step 4: Section the dough.
Section the dough into four equal pieces.
Step 5: Roll out the dough
With a pasta roller roll on the largest setting, roll out one of the pieces of dough.
Step 6: Fold the dough
Fold the dough into thirds and roll out again on the largest setting.
Step 7: Roll out the dough again
Continue the process, but changing to a smaller setting each time. Stop rolling at the penultimate setting on your pasta machine.
Step 8: Cut the dough into rounds
Cut rounds out of the pasta sheet using a biscuit cutter.
Step 9: Shape the dough with a piping tip
Using a piping tip, roll the ends over the tip to create the cone of the hat.
Step 10: Make the brim
Flip the end of the cone up to create the brim of the hat. Then remove the piping tip.
Step 11: Dry the pasta
Set the completed pasta shapes onto a semolina dusted baking sheet. Allow to dry for at least an hour. This will help the pasta hold its shape.
Step 12: Cut the onion
Slice the onion.
Step 13: Dice the garlic
Finely dice the garlic.
Step 14: Saute the onion and garlic
Add the olive oil, onion, and the garlic to the pan and cook on low heat until the onions are softened.
Step 15: Add the tomato paste
Add the tomato paste into the pan and saute until the paste is heated through.
Step 16:Add the vodka
Pour the vodka into the pan, stirring to break up the bits from the bottom of the pan.
Step 17: Add remaining sauce ingredients
Add in the pumpkin puree, heavy cream, and chicken broth. Whisk until combined.
Step 18: Blend the sauce
Use an immersion blender to blend the sauce.
Step 19: Heat the sauce
Heat until just boiling and turn down to low. Add salt and pepper and whisk in the parmesan cheese if adding.
Step 20: Cook the pasta
Carefully place the pasta hats in the boiling water and boil for 2-3 minutes or until al dente.
Step 21: Strain the pasta
Carefully remove the pasta with a slotted spoon.
Step 22: Add the sauce
Toss the pasta in the sauce.
Step 23: Add the sage
Serve the pasta with a chiffonade of sage.
Can you replace the squid ink?
You can most definitely replace the squid ink in this pasta dish. The best replacement for squid ink is black food coloring. This is a great option for those allergic to shellfish (believe it or not, squid is a shellfish) or for vegetarians. If you're looking to serve the pasta with different flavored sauces, you may also want to omit the squid ink to avoid clashing flavors.
If you're omitting the squid ink, add a few drops of gel food coloring to the pasta dough as you would the squid ink. Add more food coloring as needed. If you are using a high-quality gel food coloring, you shouldn't need to use very much. Just be careful, as this method can dye your hands black temporarily. You can use food-grade gloves to prevent staining. Once the pasta is dry it won't cause staining.
How do you store squid ink pasta and pumpkin vodka sauce?
Both the witch hat pasta and the pumpkin vodka sauce store well. You can freeze the witch hat pasta before it is cooked. Just make sure you dry the pasta completely. Then carefully add the little hats to a large plastic storage bag and place it in the freezer. They can be frozen for up to 6 months. The dried pasta can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for 2 months. The vodka sauce stores very well too. It can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and can be frozen for up to 6 months.
This recipe takes a long time to make and is a big labor of love, but all of the components can be made well in advance. So when you're ready to serve it can come together quickly.
- For the pasta
- 4 cups semolina flour
- 4 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon squid ink
- For the pumpkin vodka sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion
- 6 cloves garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 4 ounces tomato paste
- 2 ounces vodka
- ½ cup pumpkin puree
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 4 sage leaves
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
|Calories per Serving
|902
|Total Fat
|21.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|242.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|136.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.5 g
|Total Sugars
|7.2 g
|Sodium
|907.0 mg
|Protein
|31.4 g