Witch Hat Pasta With Squid Ink And Pumpkin Recipe

Pasta ... in the shape of a witch hat!? And it's easier to make than you think! Recipe developer Leah Maroney makes a simple pasta dough that is dyed a devious black courtesy of squid ink (which you can find easily on Amazon). The squid ink provides a nice briney flavor to the pasta and it goes perfectly with the luscious pumpkin vodka sauce. The sauce has a gorgeous orange color to accentuate the Halloween aesthetic. You can use canned pumpkin or fresh pumpkin puree; butternut squash also works very well.

The black pasta is rolled out into thin sheets, cut into rounds, and then folded into the little hats. It's a fairly simple pasta shape to make despite looking super impressive. Maroney says, "If you've used a pasta roller before, you can make this pasta."

Serve the pasta alongside your favorite protein and pair it with a nice fall salad for a complete meal. The recipe makes a generous amount of pasta and sauce and the pasta freezes well once it has been dried. This is a fun pasta to serve to kids and adults alike!