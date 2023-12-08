How To Clean Squid Without Making An Inky Mess

Back when I was a young line cook, calamari started inching its way onto trendy restaurant menus. At the time, there was, and still is to some degree, an ideology that buying your product in its wholest form lent authenticity to a dish. Fresh calamari wasn't available, but frozen was. You could buy it semi-cleaned or you could buy it whole. The whole squid won out because of that presumed authenticity, along with the idea we got free ink from the squid to use in other dishes.

Cleaning squid is messy work, and we had to learn to work with it quickly and cleanly because there was no time or space for errant juice or ink to cover neighboring work areas. There was also an expectation that a cook's chef coat would be pristinely white at all times. After ruining a couple of coats, I got good at cleaning squid. I had little other choice.

As ocean temperatures rise, marine populations are moving from their traditional habitats, and experts predict you'll be seeing more warm water fish and seafood on restaurant menus, squid included. Expect to see squid stuffed with ingredients like rice, raisins, pine nuts, and the squid's tentacles, or grilled, braised, or stewed. As home cooking trends typically follow popular restaurant forms of cooking, you'll surely come across more home-cooked squid recipes shortly. That means cleaning squid in your kitchen, unfortunately. Here are the lessons I learned to keep my workstation clean and chef coat ink-free.