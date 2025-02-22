15 Best Proseccos For Bellinis
Plenty of popular cocktails rely on sparkling wine to infuse bubbles and lightness into the glass. From brunch-time mimosas to the French 75 or Aperol spritz, a bubbly drink always feels a touch more celebratory. While some drinks add sparkling wine as a finishing touch, others place it front and center, only enhancing it with a mixer. That's the case with a Bellini, the iconic peach and prosecco duo immortalized at Harry's Bar in Venice in the late 1940s. The drink's name is inspired by a painting by an Italian Renaissance artist Giovanni Bellini, which boasts warm sunset hues that match this peachy concoction.
Although some Bellini recipes list extra ingredients like lemon juice or sweeteners, the original doesn't need anything beyond prosecco and white peach puree. When the components are that minimal, you want to pick your prosecco bottle well. You don't need to spring for the top of the line, since peach flavors will mask the nuances, but choosing a reliable producer and balanced wine will ensure your Bellini is the best it can be.
It should be noted that all prosecco is made primarily with the glera grape (previously called prosecco), which has been growing in parts of northern Italy for centuries. As a Certified Specialist of Wine and Bellini lover, I've put together a selection of prosecco bottles to try the next time you're mixing up the peachy cocktail.
La Marca
As one of the most recognizable bottles of prosecco on the market, La Marca isn't a rarity by any means. Easy to find and consistent every time, this baby blue bottle will quickly transform your peach puree into a sparkling delight. La Marca has been around for several decades, working in tandem with thousands of local growers in the Prosecco DOC appellation to procure optimal grapes for its sparkling wines. The brand produces three prosecco styles, but the original bottle is a good bet if you're planning to mix it.
La Marca offers notes of citrus, stone fruit, apple, and pear, as well as hints of floral aromas. This wine shows plenty of freshness in the glass, with some sweetness to round out the palate. With 17 grams per liter of residual sugar, it's on the sweeter end of the spectrum and on the cusp of extra dry and dry classifications. If you're using homemade peach puree with slightly tart fruit, this is a great prosecco to pair with it to attain balance. Available in four wine bottle sizes — split, half, standard, and magnum — it's an excellent choice for small and large gatherings.
La Vostra
Produced by a cooperative of growers in the region of Prosecco, Cantina Vini la Delizia, La Vostra offers great value and an excellent foundation for your Bellini. The cooperative has been around for almost a century and prides itself on farming sustainably with a low environmental impact. This respect for the land of the northern Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia highlights the growers' dedication to maintaining it optimally for future generations to come.
This prosecco is bright and juicy, with a pleasant mousse that adds richness to every sip. Notes of lemon, apple, and honeysuckle are present, matched by a gentle acidity that keeps the flavors fresh and light. Hints of almond add complexity to the glass, offering more than just a fruity fizz. There's a subtle sweetness on the palate to balance out the zestiness, making this a great companion to fresh fruit puree. Paired with white or yellow peaches, this prosecco easily amplifies the fruit flavors while bringing its own character to the glass. Buy it in four formats, from piccolo to magnum, for the right number of Bellinis on any occasion.
Corazza
Produced by wine importer Alex Corazza at the Corazza Winery, this vibrant prosecco is sure to add some pep to your peachy Bellini. The Prosecco DOC appellation encompasses a fairly large area, and this bottle is made with fruit from prime vineyard areas in the vicinity of Valdobbiadene. Here, the hilly terrain lends itself well to the glera grape, resulting in fruit with vibrant character, crisp acidity, and floral aromas. The delicate bubbles don't hurt either, adding a layer of creaminess to the mouthfeel without taking over.
This extra dry prosecco displays notes of green apple, pear, citrus zest, and white flowers, which culminate in the palate to offer a perfectly balanced sip. The gentle sweetness makes this a good match for slightly tart peaches, or offers even more richness to a puree made with fully ripe fruit. The lively acidity keeps this prosecco fresh, while hints of lemon counter the need to squeeze any citrus into your drink.
Nino Franco Rustico
Nino Franco is a well-admired producer in the esteemed Conegliano Valdobbiadene hills in the Prosecco region, recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Dating back to the early 1900s, the winery has continued to make a name for itself and its high-quality terroir-driven wines. The area is home to plenty of microclimates and unique soil types that lend their own character to the wines. The Rustico Prosecco has been a feature of the lineup since the '70s, maintaining its popularity ever since.
Produced with glera grapes grown in the Valdobbiadene hillsides, this wine has evolved over the years, blossoming into a refreshing sparkling wine with floral aromas. Rustico Prosecco is fantastic as an aperitif or with food and makes a natural pairing with peach puree. Made in a brut style, it displays barely a whisper of sweetness on the palate, perfect for showcasing the fresh fruit sugars. Notes of pear and white flower mingle alongside the gentle bubbles.
La Jara Brut
If you're looking for a prosecco pairing to go with your organic peach puree, La Jara Brut is an easy pick. With over two decades focusing on organic and sustainable practices in the vineyard and cellar, La Jara pays tribute to the land with its deliciously vibrant proseccos. The holistic production takes place near the Piave river, which guides some of the characteristics of the surrounding soil, namely the heavy presence of gravel which absorbs sunlight. In turn, it reflects heat back to the vines, which promotes the fruit ripening, resulting in flavorful wines.
La Jara Brut offers a crisp and refreshing style that makes this prosecco easy to drink solo or mix for your Bellini. Notes of green apple, grapefruit, and fragrant aromas are present, along with a subtle bready nature that adds complexity to the glass. Purchase this lively prosecco in four bottle sizes: half, standard, magnum, or Jeroboam (double magnum).
Bartenura Brut
Bartenura is a popular Italian wine producer making kosher wines that anyone can enjoy with grapes grown around the country. Per the standards of the DOC appellation, this prosecco is made with glera grapes from the Veneto region. It's notably fruit-forward, with hints of peach, strawberry, lemon, tree fruits, and melon on the palate, offering an excellent accompaniment for a sweet peach puree. Aromas of biscuits and nuts add layers of flavor to the glass, as well as a creamy texture that enhances the mousse.
Along with its pleasantly fruity character, this prosecco is well balanced with a refreshing acidity and minerality, providing a nice contrast when mixing your Bellini cocktail. Vinified in a brut style (the driest prosecco category), the natural sweetness of the fruit puree is able to stand out in the glass, further complemented by the sparkling wine's light effervescence and fine bubbles.
Mionetto Brut
If you regularly drink and purchase prosecco, chances are you've seen a bottle of Mionetto Brut sporting its vibrant orange sash. As one of the top-sellers around, it's an obvious contender to add to your Bellini; it's reliable, a crowd-pleaser, and great solo or mixed. Made with glera grapes from the area of Treviso, this classic brand has been on the market since the late 1800s, a true testament to its popularity (which has been seconded by awards it has received over the years).
With vineyards in optimal parts of the appellation, you can guarantee that a glass of peach puree topped with Mionetto will result in a delicious Bellini cocktail. This prosecco displays notes of golden apple, white peach (to complement the fresh fruit!), lemon, and honeysuckle. With an average residual sugar content in the brut category and well-balanced acidity, Mionetto is a great option for a drink that's both crisp and pleasantly sweet. It comes in a piccolo size, standard, or magnum bottle, making it an excellent addition to any size of gathering.
Gancia Brut
The Gancia brand has been a staple in Italian wine for 170 years, starting with founder Carlo Gancia's foray in Champagne, France. After learning tricks of the trade in the prestigious sparkling wine region, he returned to Italy to create something distinctly Italian. Now, Gancia produces a range of sparkling wines and beverages with fruit from the country's many wine growing areas.
The Prosecco DOC Brut is a prime example, made with glera grapes from the namesake region. The grapes are pressed without the skins, adding a complex aromatic quality to the wine. Gancia Prosecco features a fine mousse that's creamy and rich on the palate, perfect for pairing with a juicy peach puree. The fruit forward character displays notes of golden apple, orange, and lemon, mingling with fragrant white flowers. The palate offers sweetness and a crisp finish, pairing beautifully with the peach flavors in your Bellini cocktail.
Mr Syltbar
The story behind Mr Syltbar Prosecco is one of passion and perseverance. Founded by a husband and wife with a love for premium Italian prosecco, this brand has roots in Italy, the German island of Sylt, and Miami. Produced by the couple at Cantina San Simone in Friuli, Italy (a family-run winery since 1915), this is one transatlantic collaboration you'll want to taste. Made with minimal intervention following sustainable and organic practices, Mr Syltbar Prosecco is the ideal component of a naturally sweet cocktail like a Bellini.
This prosecco displays hints of pear, golden apple, white peach, and lemon on the palate, all well-balanced with a vibrant acidity. The residual sugar content in this wine has been tested against other popular contenders on the market, with results demonstrating it's considerably lower than all, thanks to a double fermentation technique. You won't find it lacking in flavor though as this aromatic prosecco boasts plenty of fruity notes to round out the taste.
Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore
With viticultural roots across several prominent northern Italian wine regions, Santa Margherita covers its bases. Starting with its foundations in the Veneto in the 1930s, it makes sense that prosecco was one of the winery's focuses. A couple of decades later, it further expanded to encompass vineyards in Conegliano Valdobbiadene, the top location for prosecco grapes. A sustainable approach is followed in the vineyard and cellar practices, so you can feel good about pairing this quality sparkling wine with your sweet peach puree.
Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore is made with hand-harvested glera grapes from vineyards in the prized Valdobbiadene hills, which receive plenty of sunlight to ripen fully. With good quality soils and growing conditions, this area is known for producing top prosecco, as evidenced by this bottle. Fruity notes of pineapple, peach, and apples are present in the glass, along with fragrant floral aromas that bring softness. The mousse is pleasant and bright, while a subtle acidity keeps it fresh, making it an excellent component of a peachy Bellini.
Bisol Crede
The Bisol family is a legacy in the Prosecco region, with records of its presence dating back to the 16th century, and more recent developments in the early 1900s. The winery's vineyards are planted in the rocky hills of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene region, benefiting from the area's unique microclimates and optimal growing conditions for the glera grape. The rugged landscape means a lot of the viticultural tasks are done by hand, resulting in a level of attention and dedication that is hard to beat.
Bisol produces a range of proseccos, each offering nuances that highlight this sparkling wine. Crede is a Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut wine made with glera grapes from vineyards growing on a distinct clay soil called "crede" in the local dialect. The creamy mousse adds a rich layer to the palate, complemented by the wine's aromatic nature. This elegant wine offers lively floral aromas that mingle with hints of apple and pear. If you want to make sure the Bellinis keep flowing, opt for the magnum bottle.
Perlage Col di Manza
Perlage Winery was founded in the 1980s by Nardi brothers in the Prosecco region, and it evolved to encompass vineyards spanning multiple appellations. Environmentally conscious practices aren't just an afterthought here; Perlage farms organically and biodynamically, emphasizing the relationship between the vines and the surrounding lands. With several bottlings to showcase the different subregions and styles, this producer offers an excellent taste of prosecco, whether you're serving it solo or as a peach puree topper.
Col di Manza is a Prosecco Superiore DOCG made with fruit grown in the Conegliano Valdobbiadene hills. This organic and biodynamic wine is vinified as extra dry, which contrary to logic, is an off-dry style with 16 grams of residual sugar per liter. Hints of fragrant rose and wildflowers are present on the nose, alongside a touch of golden apple and pear. The rich mouthfeel makes this a stellar contender for a peachy Bellini cocktail.
Adami Garbèl
This fourth-generation family-run winery has steadily developed in harmony with the surrounding land over its past century in business. Adami respects traditional methods and winemaking values, while integrating novel and environmentally sustainable methods into the process. The winery produces several different Prosecco bottlings in order to showcase the breadth of the region and its various subzones, microclimates, and unique nuances.
As a companion for a ripe peach puree, you'll want to pick up a bottle of Adami Garbèl, a Prosecco DOC from the area of Treviso, made in the brut style. This leaves a bit of sweetness on the palate, while retaining crispness that keeps this sparkling wine light and refreshing. Paired with fresh peaches, the result is sure to be flavorful and lively. Notes of golden apple, pear, and melon are present in the glass, along with hints of citrus that will infuse your Bellini with some zestiness.
Carpenè Malvolti
In business since the late 1860s, Carpenè Malvolti has been producing sparkling wine for over a century and a half, making it the oldest family-run Italian winery of its kind. Its role in the evolution of the region is no small affair either, having been involved in labeling the wine appellation in the 1920s. The production brings together fruit from around 100 local growers, offering a taste of everything the area of Prosecco has to offer.
While the brand makes several sparkling wines, its Prosecco DOC bottle is the best option to include in your next batch of Bellinis. It's balanced with a rich aromatic nature, subtle effervescence, and crisp finish, yet it doesn't exhibit enough complexity that you would hesitate to mix it with peach puree. It displays hints of ripe tropical fruits, lemon, and green apple, which come together in a well-rounded prosecco that demonstrates the sparkling wine's crowd-pleasing characteristics.
Le Vigne di Alice Doro Nature
This artisanal wine producer provides a delicious taste of prosecco from the prestigious region of Conegliano Valdobbiadene. Le Vigne di Alice has been in business for 20 years, founded by Cinzia Canzian in honor of her grandmother Alice. The winery has a focus on the environment, sustainable practices, and minimal intervention wines that highlight the terroir. Located in the foothills of the Dolomites mountains, Canzian emphasizes natural methods in the vineyard and cellar.
The Doro Nature Prosecco is a prime example, made in a notably dry style with very little residual sugar (3 grams per liter). Instead of boasting a ripe and fruity palate, it is more subdued and elegant. Expect a crisp wine with a mineral character, hints of citrus and quince, and a clean finish. If you're always disappointed with overly sugary cocktails, this bottle of prosecco will ensure your Bellini is pleasantly tart with only the natural sweetness of the fruit to round it out.