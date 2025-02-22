15 Best Proseccos For Bellinis

Plenty of popular cocktails rely on sparkling wine to infuse bubbles and lightness into the glass. From brunch-time mimosas to the French 75 or Aperol spritz, a bubbly drink always feels a touch more celebratory. While some drinks add sparkling wine as a finishing touch, others place it front and center, only enhancing it with a mixer. That's the case with a Bellini, the iconic peach and prosecco duo immortalized at Harry's Bar in Venice in the late 1940s. The drink's name is inspired by a painting by an Italian Renaissance artist Giovanni Bellini, which boasts warm sunset hues that match this peachy concoction.

Although some Bellini recipes list extra ingredients like lemon juice or sweeteners, the original doesn't need anything beyond prosecco and white peach puree. When the components are that minimal, you want to pick your prosecco bottle well. You don't need to spring for the top of the line, since peach flavors will mask the nuances, but choosing a reliable producer and balanced wine will ensure your Bellini is the best it can be.

It should be noted that all prosecco is made primarily with the glera grape (previously called prosecco), which has been growing in parts of northern Italy for centuries. As a Certified Specialist of Wine and Bellini lover, I've put together a selection of prosecco bottles to try the next time you're mixing up the peachy cocktail.

