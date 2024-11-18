12 Wine Bottle Sizes, Explained
Popping open a bottle of Champagne on a special occasion helps emphasize the significance of the day, whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or holiday. Hearing the cork pop out of the bottle immediately sparks a sense of celebration. And the pop would not be as powerful without the pressure built up inside a thick, glass bottle.
Throughout history, the storage of wine has evolved from earthenware pots and ceramic jars to wooden barrels and eventually, in the 1600s, glass bottles. The introduction of glass as the standard packaging method allowed for easy transport, storage, and the individual sale of wine. This led to the ability to bottle wine in various sizes, sealed inside under a cork oak closure to help keep oxygen out, preventing spoilage. While the 750-milliliter size became standard, other sizes came into being to accommodate various wine-making methods and winery needs. A dozen options are typically utilized throughout the world today, from the tiny piccolo to the gigantic Midas. These bottles could be crystal clear or have a darker hue, with the latter helping block out light that may harm the liquid inside. Wine bottles may also have different weights — please note, however, that the bottle's weight does not indicate the quality inside.
As a Certified Specialist of Wine and Certified Sommelier, I have worked with wines varying in vessel size for over two decades, gaining a thorough understanding of the significance of large and small bottles in the industry. These are the various wine bottle sizes.
Split or piccolo
The split is the smallest wine bottling, holding only 187.5 milliliters of wine. Also known as a mini or piccolo (meaning "small" in Italian), this bottle size is typically for sparkling wine, as it is equivalent to about one-fourth of a standard bottle of wine, or roughly one glass. This size bottle was first produced in 1893 by the historic Moët & Chandon Champagne house. It became popular in the late-19th and early-20th centuries, when consuming wine in single portions while traveling by rail — and eventually air — became popular.
Today, enjoying a split bottle of wine is ideal when you only want to have a single glass without opening an entire 750-milliliter bottle. Or, when you want a glass of white wine, and your partner may be in the mood for a red. The only downside is that few premium-quality options are readily available in this miniature size aside from sparkling wines like Moët. However, as the prominence of canned wine grows, more options are becoming available.
Demi
Commonly referred to as a half bottle, the demi measures 375 milliliters and — as the previous bottle size indicates — is the equivalent of half the size of a standard bottle of wine, or about two and a half glasses. While wineries may opt to utilize this bottle size for their dry table wines, it is also not uncommon to find various types of dessert wines, like Sauternes, ice wine, or sherry, available in half-bottle size packaging.
Dessert wines are often highly concentrated in flavor, with a higher alcohol by volume (ABV) count than your typical dry red or white wine. The standard amount of wine you might enjoy at any one time, then, will likely be smaller. Though the bottle size may be smaller than that of a standard bottle of dry wine, the price of a half bottle of dessert wine is likely to be on par with that of a full-size offering due to the complicated and often lengthy production methods.
Standard
As mentioned, the wine bottle size that's the standard globally is 750 milliliters. Theories say winemakers chose this size because it was reflective of the bottle size a glass blower could produce in one breath before the mechanization of the production.
However, the reasoning is likely due to the export market beginning with France and England in the late 1800s. The countries spoke languages of different measurements, with the former using the metric system and the latter the imperial system, making it difficult to commence with trade until the two agreed to store wine in 225-liter or 50-gallon barrels. Each barrel holds 300 bottles of 750-milliliter wine. As the sale of wine grew between Europe and the United States in the 1970s, this standardization was expanded internationally. At the time, there was no common size or shape for the bottles, so it was tough trying to accurately assess the tax on the products. Creating a universal size allows for more straightforward taxation, transport, storage, and sales, as well as faster times going through customs.
Additionally, the easy-to-carry standard bottles typically has enough glasses of wine to serve during a meal — about five — and provide a balanced oxygen-to-liquid ratio in the bottle to allow the wine to age to further develop complexity. While the amount of wine in a standard bottle is universal, the shape of that bottle is not. Though the lean, square-shouldered Bordeaux bottle and sloped, rounded-shouldered, wide-bodied Burgundy bottle have become the typical shapes throughout the wine industry, tall, thin, long-necked bottles are the standard in Germany, Austria, and parts of France like Alsace. Wineries in Provence mostly go against all usual standards by producing artistic hourglass-shaped, perfume-like bottles for their rosé wines.
Magnum
Doubling the standard bottle size produces a magnum. Initially, the magnum bottle was used exclusively for Champagne storage, though today you can easily find the 1.5-liter bottles holding wines that are of great expense as well as bargain-priced selections, like the well-made, affordable wines from CK Mondavi (pictured above). The benefit of a magnum, and all further bottles as they increase in size, is its ability to preserve wine for more extensive storage than the standard bottle.
The amount of oxygen that is in between the cork stopper and the liquid in the bottle (an area known as the ullage) is about the same in a standard bottle as it is in a magnum, double magnum, and so on — meaning that as the bottle size increases, there will be a less wine-to-oxygen surface area that would allow premature spoilage. While some oxygen will help a wine develop further, a slow maturation will keep the wine fresh longer. It is one of the reasons why you should buy large wine bottles, particularly if you are prone to aging a wine over a long period of time.
Double magnum or Jeroboam
Holding roughly 20 glasses of wine and four standard wine bottles, the double magnum bottle is the equivalent of 3 liters of wine. The size is also referred to as a Jeroboam when speaking of Champagne or Burgundy. This is where bottle sizes can become confusing, as a Jeroboam of still wine in Bordeaux is 5 liters (though it used to be 4.5 liters). Meanwhile, a bottle holding 4.5 liters of Champagne is a Rehoboam.
This bottle — and many of the giant wine bottles hereafter — have biblical names referring to prominent figures in the religious text. This is perhaps due to the historic nature of the drink, which has been in production for thousands of years; or, the commonality of biblical knowledge centuries ago when these bottles came into being. In this case, Jeroboam was the first king of the northern kingdom of Israel who led a revolt against Rehoboam, son of King Solomon, in the 10th century B.C.
The utilization of this bottle size and biblical reference dates back to Bordeaux in 1725. Wineries today — like Epoch Estate in Paso Robles, California — will bottle wine in double magnums for aging, adding an engraved label to its Authenticity red blend (pictured) to highlight its significance. This packaging size is also regularly utilized for affordable 3-liter bag-in-box wines.
Imperial or Methuselah
From this point forward, the name of the wine bottle size may vary by region. However, thankfully, no others have the same name for varying sizes. The 6-liter bottle of still Bordelaise wine is known as an imperial. As a reference to the emperor and army commander title held during the Roman Empire, the name of this massive bottle — which holds eight standard bottles — is indeed a nod to the ancient empire. The Romans are responsible for creating the foundation of the prestigious wine region in Bordeaux by planting the first vineyards and making wine there.
Meanwhile, in Champagne and Burgundy, this bottle size is known as a Methuselah, named after Noah's grandfather, who happens to be the oldest person mentioned in the Old Testament of the Bible. Holding the equivalent of 64 flutes of Champagne or 40 glasses of wine, the name Methuselah carries a reference to great age and longevity. The amount of oxygen in this large vessel compared to the amount of wine is fractional, thus ensuring a slow, controlled aging of the wine inside.
The Methuselah is the largest Burgundy bottle. However, Champagne and Bordeaux bottles will grow even more significant as the following wine bottle sizes increase.
Salmanazar
For still or sparkling wine from Bordeaux, Champagne, or anywhere else in the world, a 9-liter bottle is known as a Salmanazar or a Mordechai. It holds the same amount as a whole case of wine, or 60 glasses. The Salmanazar name for the bottle comes from five kings who ruled the ancient Mesopotamian kingdom of Assyria, all of which had the same name. Distinguishing which king likely had the most influence on the name was Salmanazar V, who seized the city of Samaria, holding it for three years. Meanwhile, Mordechai was a descendent of King Saul and a leader of Jewish people in the Old Testament.
Considered a bottle of great prestige and status, a Salmanazar has impressive aging ability due to the minute amount of ullage in the bottle, which will ensure the slow, graceful development of a wine's complexity inside. A full Salmanazar bottle, like the largest one pictured here, can weigh 50 pounds and will stand just over two feet tall.
Balthazar
Holding 16 standard bottles of wine, the Balthazar is a behemoth bottle. The name could either come from one of the Bible's three wise men who visited baby Jesus after his birth, bringing the gift of myrrh. Or, it's named after the Babylonian co-regent of the same name who is said to have suffered the wrath of God after drinking a religious temple's holy wine instead of ruling, and subsequently losing his empire to the Persians in 539 B.C.
No matter the origins, this 12-liter bottle holds an impressive 80 glasses of wine, or 96 glasses of Champagne. Most commonly measuring 28 inches tall, the bottle has 406 ounces of wine inside — meaning that showing up with a Balthazar bottle will make you the most popular person at your holiday office party, particularly if it's used to make a seasonal Christmas punch for your coworkers to enjoy.
Nebuchadnezzar
Nebuchadnezzar II was the longest-reigning king of the Babylonian Empire. Stories claim that this mighty powerful ruler created the beautiful Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, to adorn his capital city. An accomplished military leader, who conquered Jerusalem during his rule, Nebuchadnezzar II was also a man who indulged in lavish feasts and fine wine.
Fittingly, during the 1600s, sparkling wine houses in Champagne would bottle their best selections in massive Nebuchadnezzar bottles. The shape of this 15-liter wine bottle takes its inspiration from ancient Mesopotamian wine vessels, with a long, slim neck and round body, allowing the wine to age slowly. It is the equivalent of 20 standard bottles, holding a whopping 100 glasses of still wine or 120 flutes of sparkling wine. Since this wine bottle size is rare, collectors regard it as a symbol of luxury and status.
Melchior
Melchior was also one of the Bible's three wise men. As the oldest of the three magi, it is believed that the noble pilgrim Melchior was a king of Persia who brought the gift of gold to baby Jesus in Jerusalem after his birth.
The 18-liter Melchior wine bottle, then, is perhaps unsurprisingly considered to be a stately jewel, standing at three feet tall and holding two full cases of wine. We won't make you do the math — that's 24 standard bottles! As you may have guessed by this point in the article, this large bottle size is ideal for aging, as the more significant the bottle size, the likelihood of a wine becoming subjected to oxidation decreases. Properly storing the wine away from light, heat, and vibration will ensure that it will develop gently and slowly, gaining additional complexity over the span of decades.
Solomon
The Solomon bottle is typically utilized for Champagne, though you will find rare bottles of Bordeaux wine of this size, as well. The regal bottle holds 20 liters of wine, equivalent to 26 standard bottles or approximately 130 glasses. Holding 676 ounces of wine and weighing around 45 pounds when full, this wine bottle size takes its name from the Israeli King Solomon, son of David in the Old Testament.
King Solomon was not only known to have built the first temple in Jerusalem, but was also believed to have been a wise man who spoke directly to God and wrote many of the books in the Bible. With a harem filled with numerous wives and concubines, Solomon also enjoyed indulging in wine. However, it's said that he did not let it affect his well-known wisdom, understanding that the momentary haze of intoxication is merely temporary.
Midas or Melchizedek
The Midas in Bordeaux or Melchizedek in Champagne is the grandest conventional wine bottle produced — at least, as of now. As showcased throughout this piece, the variety of small and large wine bottle sizes has continued to evolve over the years as the needs present themselves. This 30-liter bottle holds enough liquid for 200 glasses of still wine, or 240 flute-size glasses of sparkling wine.
In the Bible, Melchizedek was a king and priest who blessed Abraham. Meanwhile, Midas refers to the mythical Greek king could turn anything into gold through his touch. Though the likelihood of ever finding one of these luxurious vessels — which equals 40 standard bottles! — is rare, it is not unheard of. The premium Armand de Brignac winery began offering its Midas bottle in 2011. And while the Champagne region traditionally uses the term Melchizedek for this size bottle, this luxury Champagne house, also known as Ace of Spades, bottles its flagship Gold Brut sparkler in a 100-pound Midas bottle — which can sell for as high as $200,000.
Atypical large and small wine bottle sizes
While this list includes the most common bottle sizes, there are several more that are in use in various parts of the world. In the Jura region in France, for example, wineries bottle their golden Vins Jaunes in the clavelin bottle, which is approximately 620 milliliters. This is equal to the amount of wine left after aging in 60-liter barrels for six years, which is the required time by law for wines in that area. Even smaller than that, the chopine bottle holds 250 milliliters; meanwhile, the Jennie (aka a half-liter bottle) holds about three glasses of wine, or 500 milliliters.
Growing in size, regions within Austria, Germany, France, and other parts of Europe will use a 1-liter sized bottle for some of its less expensive, everyday wines. The Marie-Jeanne or tregnum bottle holds 2.25 liters of wine, or one standard bottle plus one magnum. Though rare, you can find bottles of port wine in this bottle size. While smaller than some, the McKenzie bottle clocks in at 5 liters, providing 35 glasses in a single bottle of wine, typically Bordeaux. The Taittinger Champagne House launched the Sovereign bottle in 1988; it holds 26 liters, or 175 glorious glasses of bubbly wine, in honor of the large cruise ship Sovereign of the Seas, which is part of Royal Caribbean's fleet. Just a smidge above the Sovereign is the Goliath or paramount bottle, holding 27 liters or three total cases of wine.
Lastly, Napa Valley's Beringer Winery created the largest commercial bottle of wine to date in 2001, bottling its 2001 Private Reserve cabernet sauvignon in a Maximus bottle. This 130-liter bottle, which holds a whopping 15 cases worth of wine, was sold at a charity auction by Sotheby's a few years later for over $55,000.