12 Wine Bottle Sizes, Explained

Popping open a bottle of Champagne on a special occasion helps emphasize the significance of the day, whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or holiday. Hearing the cork pop out of the bottle immediately sparks a sense of celebration. And the pop would not be as powerful without the pressure built up inside a thick, glass bottle.

Throughout history, the storage of wine has evolved from earthenware pots and ceramic jars to wooden barrels and eventually, in the 1600s, glass bottles. The introduction of glass as the standard packaging method allowed for easy transport, storage, and the individual sale of wine. This led to the ability to bottle wine in various sizes, sealed inside under a cork oak closure to help keep oxygen out, preventing spoilage. While the 750-milliliter size became standard, other sizes came into being to accommodate various wine-making methods and winery needs. A dozen options are typically utilized throughout the world today, from the tiny piccolo to the gigantic Midas. These bottles could be crystal clear or have a darker hue, with the latter helping block out light that may harm the liquid inside. Wine bottles may also have different weights — please note, however, that the bottle's weight does not indicate the quality inside.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine and Certified Sommelier, I have worked with wines varying in vessel size for over two decades, gaining a thorough understanding of the significance of large and small bottles in the industry. These are the various wine bottle sizes.