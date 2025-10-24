Revamp Your White Wine Spritzer For Fall With Our Recipe

White wine spritzers are not just a drink for summertime. This refreshing and simple combination of white wine and soda water is endlessly customizable, meaning that you can incorporate fresh, flavorful, seasonal elements, making it a drink that can be enjoyed all year round.

This fall white wine spritzer recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes a humble beverage often considered to be uncool and gives it a stylish autumn upgrade with the help of quinces and cardamom. This perfect but slightly unusual flavor pairing is created by stewing diced quince with cardamom pods, sugar, and lemon peel to make a beautifully floral, sweet, and spiced syrup, which we use as a base for our fall-themed spritzer.

The great news is that this recipe gives you 1 full cup of quince and cardamom syrup, so you can make plenty of white wine spritzers to enjoy through the fall months. Alternatively, you can enjoy the syrup served simply with sparkling water or lemonade, as an addition to other cocktails, or drizzled over cakes, waffles, yogurt, or any autumnal-themed desserts you might rustle up. Read on to find out how to whip up this fall white wine spritzer recipe in your own kitchen, and celebrate some of the more unusual flavors of autumn.