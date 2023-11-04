Miso Cider Spritz Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipe

After roasting a turkey, mashing potatoes, and baking several pies, the last thing on your mind on Thanksgiving is crafting a cocktail. As you hurriedly crank open that last forgotten can of cranberry sauce, you're just hoping that some kind soul has at least poured you some wine, because you're ready to sink into a chair with a beverage in hand. There's nothing wrong with wine, but it's the holidays, and you deserve something special to match. The perfect cocktail for a busy day? A spritz.

This miso cider spritz cocktail crafted by developer Michelle McGlinn is nutty and fragrant, infused with buttery miso and topped off with apple cider. By making the miso-infused brandy ahead of time, this cocktail is effortless to put together the day of; meaning your busy hands won't be burdened by one more thing. Just pour the brandy, cider, and prosecco in a glass, and you have a deliciously savory cocktail to enjoy with your Thanksgiving spread.