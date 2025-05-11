What Is Quince, The Once-Popular Fruit That Pre-Dates Apples?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've never walked into a home and smelled the sweet, floral, fruity aroma of a fruit basket in the kitchen, all the way across the room, perfuming the entire space, and found yourself wondering how fruit could smell so good — and so strong — you've likely never encountered quince. Quince (aka Cydonia oblonga) may look a little wonky, with its tough, bumpy exterior and patches of fuzz, but first impressions are everything, and its sweet fragrance will win you over before you even lay eyes on it.

Once called golden apples, they've been associated with oases like the Garden of Eden or with sensual goddesses like Aphrodite. These bright yellow fruits have been the muse of famous artists for centuries, like Vincent Van Gogh, who painted a still-life of the fruit in 1888, or Fede Galizia, who painted quinces next to peaches, jasmine flowers, and a grasshopper during the early Baroque era.

What apples are to us, quinces were to ancient societies. There were centuries on end where quinces were far more known and cultivated than apples, and yet they seem to be forgotten and lost in obscurity these days. But quinces are versatile, flavorful, and have so much to offer. Replacing fig jam with quince paste will spice up any charcuterie board. You can also add quince slices to a slow-braised meat dish for subtle citrus notes and a hint of sweetness. Quinces are even rumored to have medicinal qualities. Once you hear of them, smell them, and taste them, there's basically no looking back.