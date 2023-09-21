What Are Pomes And How Are They Related To Other Fruits?

Did you know that apples and pears are a part of the rose family? Within the rose family, or Rosaceae, there is a group of plants called the Malinae, which produce pomes. Pome fruits are identifiable by their hard inner seed core surrounded by edible flesh and covered in skin. The most popular types of pomes are apples and pears, but there are plenty of others, too.

Each type of pome fruit has a unique flavor and texture, so the designation of pome has less to do with how the fruit tastes and more to do with how it grows. Trees that grow pomes can be found all over the world and are deciduous, meaning they shed their leaves in the winter. Pomes vary in size, from small fruits resembling berries up to the size of your fist.

Pomes aren't the only fruit in the rose family, though. Prunus is another genus of rose plants, commonly known as stone fruits like apricots, peaches, plums, and cherries. Raspberries, blackberries, and other bramble fruits are also in the rose family as part of the genus Rubus. Who knew roses had such varied flavors?