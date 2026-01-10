30 Appetizer Recipes That Every Seafood Lover Needs To Try
While seafood works fantastically as the main event of a meal, it's also an excellent choice for getting things started with a lighter bite. Countless appetizers make fish and shellfish the star, and these delicate proteins are great for bringing a touch of sophistication to your plate. Whether you fancy something fresh, crunchy, or hearty, there's a seafood dish that'll hit the spot, serving as a satisfying standalone snack or pairing beautifully with a variety of other meats, fish, and veggie-based dishes.
To celebrate the diversity and versatility that seafood appetizers have to offer, we've rounded up a selection of top picks from the Tasting Table archives. Many of these recipes are wonderfully quick and easy to prepare, while others focus on eye-catching presentation, making them ideal if you're serving them up to dinner party guests. There's everything from deep-fried bites and spicy skewers to silky soups and intricate sushi rolls in this line up, with options to suit any occasion. So, if you're a seafood lover in need of inspiration, make sure to bookmark this roundup for your next weekend cooking session.
1. Garlic And Honey-Glazed Salmon Kebabs
Flavor-packed and ready in just 30 minutes, these sticky salmon kebabs feature a moreish honey-garlic glaze with vibrant chunks of bell pepper and onion. It's a simple case of sliding the salmon and veggie pieces onto skewers, brushing over the buttery glaze, and grilling everything until gloriously charred and tender. Scattered with fresh parsley, these hearty bites look as good as they taste, and serving them up with more of that delicious glaze on the side is totally recommended.
2. Classic Garlicky Scallops Provencal
If you're looking to impress guests, scallops are certainly one of the most elegant seafood picks, and this recipe really amps up the sophistication factor. Scallops Provençal sees the delicate shellfish lightly dredged in seasoned flour and pan-seared until golden brown. Then, they're paired with an aromatic, buttery sauce, with white wine, garlic, and cherry tomatoes. Despite requiring just 20 minutes to prepare, the resulting dish has an undeniably gourmet feel, and it pairs brilliantly with pasta or risotto.
3. Grilled Honey Walnut Shrimp
Honey and walnut might sound like unusual accompaniments to shrimp, but the sweet and nutty flavors fit in remarkably well alongside the mild briny taste of this seafood favorite. The shrimp can be pan-fried or grilled for the ultimate succulent texture before they're adorned with those tasty toppings. Coating the walnuts in sugar syrup before toasting them adds extra sweetness and crunch, and incorporating condensed milk to the creamy dressing makes things ultra silky. This is truly a must-try combo!
Recipe: Grilled Honey Walnut Shrimp
4. Panko Fried Shrimp
A layer of crispy panko breadcrumbs is the perfect way to jazz up shrimp, with that golden, crunchy coating providing an irresistible textural contrast to the juicy shellfish within. Here, we first dunk the shrimp in garlicky seasoned flour, before following with the egg and breadcrumbs, and deep-frying everything until perfectly crisp. This appetizer is incredibly versatile, serving as a fitting match for a whole host of creamy, tangy, and spicy dips, and tasting just as great with a simple squeeze of lemon.
Recipe: Panko Fried Shrimp
5. Crispy And Crunchy Fried Calamari
If you thought calamari was far too much hassle to prep at home, think again. In under 20 minutes, you can whip up a delightfully crispy batch of this beloved squid dish, and you'll only need a handful of ingredients, too. The squid is sliced into thick rings, then dredged in buttermilk for a hint of tangy richness. A coating of seasoned flour comes next, and a quick fry in hot oil ensures plenty of crunch. We love serving the calamari up with a side of rich marinara sauce.
6. Spicy Crab Salad Sushi
This restaurant-worthy sushi dish is an ideal grab-and-go sharer or addition to a mixed appetizer platter, and you really don't have to be intimidated at the prospect of crafting these neat little rolls. Grab a bamboo sushi wrap, and you'll be rolling like a pro in no time, stuffing each nori sheet with tender rice, spicy imitation crab meat, and crunchy julienned cucumber. It's a wonderfully refreshing yet flavorful combo, and a drizzle of sriracha mayo is the ultimate finisher.
Recipe: Spicy Crab Salad Sushi
7. Classic Lobster Newburg
Bring the retro vibes to your dinner party menu with this decadent lobster Newburg. The tender lobster meat is cooked in a luscious sauce, that's enhanced with fruity Madeira wine and rich heavy cream. Then, the mixture is spooned inside a flaky puff pastry shell, or atop crispy toast points, to create a rather satisfying appetizer that's oozing with visual appeal. You can absolutely spice up the sauce with a pinch of chili powder if desired.
Recipe: Classic Lobster Newburg
8. Tuna Lettuce Wraps
For a light and refreshing start to your meal, try whipping up these crunchy tuna lettuce wraps. The filling delivers a delicious balance of tanginess, creaminess, and freshness, thanks to ingredients like pickle relish, mayo, and parsley. Stuffed into sturdy butter lettuce leaves, the flavorful medley serves as a convenient handheld bite, and there's plenty of opportunity to boost the presentation with a garnish of microgreens or extra herbs.
Recipe: Tuna Lettuce Wraps
9. Homemade Crab Rangoon
Bringing creaminess, crunch, and a welcomed dose of briny seafood flavor, these homemade crab rangoon are sure to go down a treat. Wonton wrappers are the trusty vehicles for stuffing with the rich filling, which sees convenient imitation crab meat enhanced with cream cheese, scallions, and a blend of sweet and savory seasonings. Once sealed up and fried, they take on an exceptionally crispy texture that'll have you reaching for more.
Recipe: Homemade Crab Rangoon
10. Tuna Salad Nori Wraps
If you typically enjoy tuna salad stuffed into a sandwich or tossed with pasta, why not switch things up with this Japanese-inspired take on the classic? You can have everything prepped in just five minutes, but this certainly doesn't mean skimping on flavor. Kewpie mayo brings its silky richness to the tuna mixture, while sriracha injects a touch of heat, and soy sauce boosts the umami depth. To serve, the salad is simply spooned onto nori sheets, garnished with togarashi and fried onion, and scooped up between chopsticks ready to enjoy.
Recipe: Tuna Salad Nori Wraps
11. Cajun Crab-Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeño poppers typically come stuffed with bacon, but these crowd-pleasing bites also taste incredible with the addition of delicate, tender crab meat. Just mix the seafood up with cream cheese, shredded Monterey Jack, and some spicy and aromatic seasonings, then it's ready for spooning into the halved peppers. For a fantastically crunchy finish, we scatter over some buttery panko breadcrumbs before baking.
12. Aussie-Inspired Tuna And Chickpea Patties With Cucumber Yogurt
These wholesome, protein-packed patties make a versatile addition to any plate, perfect for dunking or stuffing into wraps or burger buns. Each tender-crisp round is loaded with goodness, in the form of sautéed veggies, chickpeas, and tuna, which taste amazing mixed up with fresh zesty lemon juice and refreshing chopped parsley. Once shaped and chilled, the patties are fried until golden and served with a creamy homemade cucumber yogurt that really takes everything to the next level of deliciousness.
Recipe: Aussie-Inspired Tuna And Chickpea Patties With Cucumber Yogurt
13. Sweet And Spicy Gochujang Shrimp Skewers
You can always count on gochujang to add some excitement to a dish, and here it these elevates succulent shrimp skewers no end. The spicy, tangy Korean staple features in both the marinade and the dipping sauce, ensuring every bite is packed with warmth, and other classic Asian-inspired ingredients like garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil complement the bold chili flavor brilliantly.
14. Salt And Pepper Fried Catfish
You've heard of salt and pepper squid, but there's another type of seafood that also shines with a crispy, savory coating. With its firm texture and mild, slightly sweet taste, catfish is the perfect candidate for coating for frying. For an extra layer of flavor, we first marinate the fish chunks in tangy Shaoxing wine and nutty sesame oil, then dunk them in the peppery potato starch batter before frying. A final toss with some chiles and aromatics makes each crunchy morsel taste extra special.
Recipe: Salt And Pepper Fried Catfish
15. Crab And Shrimp Cocktail Lettuce Wraps
An elegant twist on shrimp cocktail, these vibrant lettuce wraps also incorporate crab meat, and the result is a light, zesty appetizer that feels both refreshing and indulgent. The seafood gets brightness from lemon and chives, and each fully-loaded leave is drizzled with a punchy cocktail sauce, made with prepared horseradish and a dash of Tabasco. This one would make a standout starter for a summer gathering or a classy addition to a seafood-forward spread.
16. Shrimp And Chorizo Skewers With Lime Aioli
The bold, savory warmth of chorizo and the mild sweetness of shrimp are a match made in heaven, and this duo tastes even more incredible when marinated in a zesty garlic-lime spice mixture. Grilled on skewers with chunks of tender onion, the meat and seafood medley is finished with a generous drizzle of lime aioli, which brings a rich, tangy contrast that ties all of the flavors together beautifully.
17. Mediterranean Shrimp-Stuffed Zucchini Boats
Hollowed out zucchini halves serve as a tender, nutrient-rich base for stuffing with a hearty seafood mixture in this eye-catching, Mediterranean-inspired recipe. Each zucchini boat is piled with a mouth-watering mixture of savory ingredients, including shrimp, tomatoes, breadcrumbs, and rich grated pecorino cheese. Bake everything until golden on top, and you'll have a unique and undeniably elegant side or starter that'll pair well with a wide range of other seafood creations.
18. Temarizushi (Decorative Sushi Balls)
Fancy putting your artistic flair to the test? Crafting homemade temarizushi is a great way to let your creativity run wild. These decorative sushi balls can be adorned with just about any topping you fancy, and we love adding raw tuna, boiled shrimp, tamago, and thinly sliced veggies. Once the cooked sushi rice has been seasoned and shaped into pleasing little balls, the toppings are laid over each mound, with visual appeal being essential. Pair them with wasabi and soy sauce for the ultimate Japanese-inspired feast.
19. Smoked Salmon Brioche Bites
Bite-sized brioche rounds are the fluffy canvas for adorning with delicate folds of smoked salmon in this classy canape recipe. Toasting the bread gives it a lovely golden finish, and using a ring cutter is a nifty hack for helping you achieve pro presentation. To complement the salmon, we also pipe over a dollop of savory whipped cream mixture, and top everything off with a fresh chive garnish to add a gorgeous color contrast.
Recipe: Smoked Salmon Brioche Bites
20. Chile-Rubbed Salmon Skewers With Salsa Verde
Bold, spicy flavors work great alongside rich, flaky salmon, and that satisfying warmth can easily be created with simple dried seasonings. Here, the marinade includes chili powder and cayenne pepper, which are balanced with the sweetness of honey and sharpness of lime juice. Grilling the marinated cubed salmon leaves it tender and flavorful, and the homemade salsa verde is the most amazing accompaniment, adding heaps of extra fieriness and freshness into the mix.
21. Smoked Salmon And Leek Soup
Silky, herby, and full of nourishing ingredients, this smoked salmon and leek soup is the epitome of comfort. Potatoes add sustenance, while a dollop of Dijon mustard brings its signature tang, and heavy cream makes things super silky. There's also a generous scattering of fresh herbs, which brighten up the broth and ensure every slurp is beautifully balanced. As well as being an ideal appetizer or side dish, this soup can absolutely serve as a standalone light lunch or dinner, too.
Recipe: Smoked Salmon And Leek Soup
22. Yuzu Scallop Crudo With White Soy
To bring the fine dining experience to the comfort of your home with minimal effort, try your hand at making this stunning scallop crudo. The light sauce is packed with aromatic, Asian-inspired flavor, making use of white soy sauce, which offers a sweeter and more subtle flavor than its darker cousin. And, there's the warmth of fresh ginger and chile, savory depth of garlic, and unique zesty tang of yuzu juice extract. The simple yet sophisticated approach to presentation also makes this dish a real standout.
23. Gluten-Free Crab Cakes With Dill Mayo
This recipe transforms delicate white crab meat into hearty patties, by combining the seafood base with fluffy mashed potatoes and a selection of refreshing flavor-boosters like fresh herbs, scallions, and lemon zest. To give the patties a gorgeous crispy finish, we coat them in polenta before frying. This dish simply wouldn't be complete without a good dollop of cooling lemon-dill mayo and sprinkle of fresh watercress.
24. Tuna Poke-Stuffed Avocados
Poke fans will love this fun twist on the classic rice bowl, where umami-rich marinated ahi tuna is piled atop creamy avocado halves. Soy, sesame, and garlic add plenty of savory depth to the fish mixture here, and we inject some extra freshness with the addition of edamame and scallions. Drizzled with sriracha mayo, these low carb "bowls" deliver all the bold flavors of poke in a lighter format.
Recipe: Tuna Poke-Stuffed Avocados
25. Catfish Nuggets
Turn a simple bag of frozen catfish nuggets into an irresistibly crispy treat with the help of some basic pantry staples and a pan of hot oil. Dredged in an egg-milk mixture, and doused in garlicky seasoned flour, the chunks of white fish come out remarkably golden and crunchy on the outside, yet tender and moist in the middle. It would be rude not to pair them with a side of creamy tartar sauce.
Recipe: Catfish Nuggets
26. Pan-Fried Salmon Croquettes
Calling for convenient canned salmon, this seafood appetizer transforms a medley of humble kitchen staples into crisp, golden croquettes, that are perfect for dipping in a tangy lemon-dill sauce. Sautéed shallots and bell pepper bring their natural aromatic sweetness to the patties, and panko breadcrumbs are the key to that impressive crispness. The classic seafood enhancer, Old Bay seasoning, is thrown into the mix, fitting in seamlessly alongside the other garlicky, herby, and zesty add-ins.
Recipe: Pan-Fried Salmon Croquettes
27. Elegant Baked Clams Casino
There's no shortage of sophisticated vibes with this rather fancy-looking clam dish. Topped with a deeply savory mixture of bacon, sautéed veggies, cheese, and breadcrumbs, each stuffed clam is broiled for a crispy finish, and the result is a dish that's both chic and satisfying. Arranging the clams on a layer of rock salt not only adds visual appeal, but also prevents the shells from tipping over. So you can maintain that gorgeous presentation as you serve these tempting seafood bites up to your guests.
Recipe: Elegant Baked Clams Casino
28. Simple Shrimp Bisque
There's something delightfully luxurious about this silky shrimp bisque, even though it comes together in just about 30 minutes. Tender shrimp and hearty vegetables simmer in a seasoned broth before getting an indulgent splash of cream and a quick blitz in the blender, yielding a super smooth soup that feels both cozy and refined. For that dinner party-worthy finish, go ahead and top things off with more cooked shrimp and an extra drizzle of cream.
Recipe: Simple Shrimp Bisque
29. New England-Style Fried Clams
Bring the classic crunch of New England-style fried clams to your home kitchen with this nostalgic and totally approachable recipe. To create that all-important crispy coating, you'll dip full-belly clams in a creamy buttermilk mixture, dredge them in a corn and flour coating, and fry them until golden. Of course, we have to add a sauce. Tartar is the natural accompaniment here, bringing creaminess and briny tang to every bite.
Recipe: New England-Style Fried Clams
30. Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
Scallops boast a wonderfully delicate, subtly sweet flavor, and this makes them an excellent pairing for salty, savory bacon. Threading this delicious duo onto skewers is a top-tier way to serve them, and the contrast of tender-crisp textures is incredibly moreish. Oven-baking is the approach here, which proves simple yet incredibly effective at keeping things tender and flavorful. And, we continue the sweet and salty theme with the tangy apple cider, soy, and maple dipping sauce, which coats each bacon-wrapped scallops in a layer of glossy goodness.
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Scallops