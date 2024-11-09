Aussie-Inspired Tuna And Chickpea Patties With Cucumber Yogurt Recipe

Tuna patties, or tuna cakes, are a creative way to elevate canned tuna into a tasty dish that's similar to both a burger and a fritter. Those who enjoy legumes or plant-based cooking may be familiar with chickpea burgers, which can be an equally enjoyable meal option. In Australia, these two dishes are combined into one, and the result is a delicious, rich, crispy tuna chickpea patty that gives you the best of both worlds in a single meal.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an Aussie-inspired tuna and chickpea patty recipe that comes together in under an hour, including making the accompanying cucumber yogurt sauce. Using a food processor takes the hard work out of mashing chickpeas and shredding tuna, but a portion of those main ingredients are set aside to be fork-mashed to give the patties a more interesting texture.

The Greek yogurt and cucumber-based sauce is similar to an Indian raita, and we love how the cool, creamy, and herby condiment complements the warm and rich patties. Drizzle it on top or use it as a dipping sauce before enjoying a bite. These patties can be enjoyed on their own, served with a salad, or served in a bun like a burger. Store them in the fridge for three to five days to have a convenient and healthy meal ready to heat up and go.

