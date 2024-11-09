Aussie-Inspired Tuna And Chickpea Patties With Cucumber Yogurt Recipe
Tuna patties, or tuna cakes, are a creative way to elevate canned tuna into a tasty dish that's similar to both a burger and a fritter. Those who enjoy legumes or plant-based cooking may be familiar with chickpea burgers, which can be an equally enjoyable meal option. In Australia, these two dishes are combined into one, and the result is a delicious, rich, crispy tuna chickpea patty that gives you the best of both worlds in a single meal.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an Aussie-inspired tuna and chickpea patty recipe that comes together in under an hour, including making the accompanying cucumber yogurt sauce. Using a food processor takes the hard work out of mashing chickpeas and shredding tuna, but a portion of those main ingredients are set aside to be fork-mashed to give the patties a more interesting texture.
The Greek yogurt and cucumber-based sauce is similar to an Indian raita, and we love how the cool, creamy, and herby condiment complements the warm and rich patties. Drizzle it on top or use it as a dipping sauce before enjoying a bite. These patties can be enjoyed on their own, served with a salad, or served in a bun like a burger. Store them in the fridge for three to five days to have a convenient and healthy meal ready to heat up and go.
Gather your tuna and chickpea patty ingredients
For the cucumber yogurt sauce, you will first need Greek yogurt, and you can choose any percent fat you prefer. The next ingredient is an English cucumber, but if you can only find a regular cucumber, then just remove the seeds before dicing it. You will also need fresh cilantro and mint, dried cumin and coriander, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper.
For the patties, make sure you have olive oil, onion, carrot, and celery. The main ingredients are a can of chickpeas and two cans of tuna. Finally, you'll need fresh parsley, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, an egg, and breadcrumbs.
Step 1: Make the sauce
Step 2: Heat the oil
Step 3: Saute the vegetables
Step 4: Fork mash the chickpeas and tuna
Step 5: Process the chickpeas
Step 6: Add the tuna
Step 7: Add the vegetables and flavorings
Step 8: Mix in the egg and breadcrumbs
Step 9: Form the patties
Step 10: Heat the oil
Step 11: Start frying the patties
Step 12: Flip and fry the other side
Step 13: Serve the tuna chickpea patties with sauce
Like a combination of a tuna patty and a chickpea burger, these crispy and flavorful Australian-inspired patties are delicious served with cool cucumber yogurt.
Ingredients
- For the sauce
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 5 tablespoons finely diced English cucumber
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped mint
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cumin
- ⅛ teaspoon ground coriander
- ¼ teaspoon lemon juice
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- For the patties
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small carrot, grated
- ½ celery rib, finely chopped
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 (5-ounce) cans tuna, drained
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- ¾ teaspoons salt
- ¼ teaspoons black pepper
- 1 egg, beaten
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
Directions
- In a small bowl, mix the yogurt, cucumber, cilantro, mint, cumin, coriander, lemon juice, salt, and pepper together until evenly combined. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a skillet on medium.
- Add the onion, carrot, and celery to the skillet and saute for 4-5 minutes until tender and any excess moisture has evaporated. Set aside.
- Place ¼ of the chickpeas (about ⅓ cup) and ½ of the tuna in a large mixing bowl. Use a fork to roughly mash the chickpeas, leaving large pieces intact, and break up the large pieces of tuna.
- Place the other ¾ of the chickpeas in a food processor and process until very finely chopped.
- Add the other half of the tuna to the food processor and pulse a few times until the tuna is just broken up into small pieces. Transfer the mixture to the bowl.
- Transfer the sauteed vegetables to the bowl and add the parsley, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Mix well to combine. Taste and adjust the seasonings if desired.
- Add the egg and breadcrumbs and mix. Only add more breadcrumbs if the mixture seems too wet and doesn't hold together well. Cover and refrigerate the bowl for 20-30 minutes.
- Form 6 patties.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet on medium.
- Place the patties in the pan, making sure they're not touching. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to do this in batches. Fry them for 4-5 minutes until the undersides are browned.
- Flip the patties and cook the other side another 3-5 minutes before placing them on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
- Let the patties cool for 3-5 minutes and serve with the cucumber yogurt sauce.
Does this tuna and chickpea patty recipe have variations?
You can tweak the ingredients or the method to make slightly different versions of these patties. Using oil-packed tuna will make the patties a little richer. Drain the oil first and use it to saute the vegetables, to both prevent waste and to give the vegetables more flavor. To make the patties even richer, you could add some sour cream or softened cream cheese to the mixture. This recipe includes fresh parsley, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, but adding your favorite spices can be a fun way to add more flavor. Cumin, coriander, paprika, and chile powder are some good dried options. Fresh herbs can elevate recipes, and this one is no exception. Cilantro, mint, marjoram, or thyme would be delicious. To make the recipe gluten-free, just use chickpea flour instead of breadcrumbs. To make it egg-free, use mashed potato or make a flax egg in five minutes flat to use as a binder.
These patties retain a little texture, but if you like a smooth texture, process all of the chickpeas and tuna instead of leaving some of them roughly fork-mashed. On the other hand, leave the food processor in the cabinet and keep all the ingredients roughly textured. Then, fry smaller amounts of the mixture to create something closer to a fritter. Finally, if you're a fan of crunch, you can crumb coat the patties before frying them for an extra crispy result.
What other sauces can you serve with tuna and chickpea patties?
We've chosen to serve these tuna and chickpea patties with a cool and creamy yogurt cucumber sauce, and we love the result. However, there is no rule here, and many sauces would complement the patties as well. The yogurt cucumber sauce is similar to Indian raita. Chutney, another Indian sauce, would also be a flavorful complement to these patties. Versions like green mango chutney or a green chutney made with parsley, cilantro, and mint would be delicious.
Sour cream is a simpler option that would provide an equally cool and creamy result, just without the added flavor from the herbs and spices. A lemon garlic tahini sauce would also go well, as tahini pairs well with chickpeas. Just whisk together tahini paste, lemon juice, minced garlic, and salt. You can also make a thicker and creamier version by adding a little Greek yogurt. You can make a simple honey mustard sauce with a base of mayonnaise, mustard, and honey, which tastes great with tuna. Use yellow mustard or get creative with varieties like Dijon or whole grain mustard. A garlic herb sauce or a lemon caper sauce would add concentrated flavor without being spicy, while a sweet chile sauce or a spicy mayo would add a nice touch of heat for spice lovers.