Crab and Shrimp Cocktail Lettuce Wraps Recipe

You can start with raw shrimp for these lettuce cups, but you will still need to properly prep them for safe consumption. You have two main options: cooking the shrimp or marinating them as a ceviche. To cook the raw shrimp, simply saute them in a pan with a bit of oil, garlic, and lemon juice. Cook for about 2-3 minutes per side until they turn pink and opaque. Let them cool before slicing and adding to the crab mixture.

If you opt for preparing the shrimp as a ceviche, you need to slice the raw shrimp into small pieces and marinate them in lime or lemon juice. You will need about ½ cup of citrus juice for the shrimp in this recipe. Make sure all the shrimp pieces are submerged in the juice, then refrigerate for 30 minutes to 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp turns opaque and firm. Drain the citrus juice before mixing with the crab and the rest of the ingredients. When using the ceviche method, it's important to use very fresh, high-quality shrimp from a reputable source. While the citrus juice denatures the proteins in a process similar to cooking, it doesn't kill all potential bacteria. Therefore, only use this method for shrimp when you're sure of their provenance.