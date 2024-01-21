Punch Up Your Cocktail Sauce By Adding Wasabi Paste

Cocktail sauce is an important component for ensuring a successful shrimp cocktail. Besides being in the name of the appetizer, the cocktail sauce provides a strong hit of flavor to the otherwise bland shrimp. A good cocktail sauce is slightly acidic and sweet with a kick of heat. If you enjoy the subtle spicy component of a cocktail sauce, consider punching it up by incorporating wasabi paste into your next batch.

Wasabi paste is a green, paste-like mixture of wasabi root and is quite spicy. It has a bite to it similar to horseradish, and many wasabi pastes you find in restaurants are actually made mostly from horseradish. Meanwhile, real wasabi has a fresher taste and a depth of flavor you won't find in the fake stuff. You can add wasabi paste to Tasting Table's classic cocktail sauce with ease. Simply mix it in with your other ingredients.

Be careful using wasabi paste because it can be incredibly strong. Start with a quarter of a teaspoon and taste your sauce to decide if you wish to add more or not.