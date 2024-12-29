Tuna Salad Nori Wraps Recipe
In a list of classic lunch foods, tuna salad would probably fall somewhere in line with bologna sandwiches and BLTs. The cheap and familiar sandwich filling is known for being creamy, crunchy, and just the right amount of fishy, the mayo-and-celery combo a perfect base for a variety of creative add-ins. Once you've exhausted all of the tangy, crunchy options you can think of in a tuna salad, it might be time to really switch it up and turn to Sriracha and nori instead.
Developer Michelle McGlinn shares her favorite way to indulge in the canned seafood, starting with Sriracha, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Swapping the usual mayo for Kewpie, a rich and eggy variant, and topping the salad with spicy Togarashi, the tuna salad is filled with Japanese-inspired flavors. The best way to enjoy this flavorful tuna, then, is wrapped into small sheets of nori. Known for its use in sushi, nori adds an earthy element to the tuna salad, essentially becoming a deconstructed tuna roll. Easy to snack on and bursting with flavor, these sushi-inspired nori wraps will transform your can of tuna into a new and delicious lunchtime treat.
Gather the ingredients for tuna salad nori wraps
The first ingredient you will need is canned tuna. Any variety will work, but you may want to consider which can is best for making tuna salad between water and oil-packed. From there, you'll need soy sauce, sesame oil, scallion, and Sriracha — if you don't have Sriracha specifically, use any thick chili sauce or swap for a red hot sauce. You'll need Kewpie mayo, though it can be substituted for regular mayonnaise. To finish the wraps, you'll need Togarashi, a chili-based finishing seasoning, crispy fried onions, and nori. We recommend buying pre-sliced snack-sized pieces of nori, but you can also opt for slicing the larger sheets yourself.
Step 1: Combine the ingredients in a bowl
Combine the drained tuna, mayo, Sriracha, scallions, soy sauce, and sesame oil in a bowl.
Step 2: Mix
Mix well until combined.
Step 3: Spoon the tuna onto nori
To serve, spoon 1 tablespoon of tuna onto nori.
Step 4: Add toppings
Top with togarashi and fried onion.
Step 5: Wrap and eat
Wrap the tuna in the nori to eat.
Ingredients
- 2 (5-ounce) cans tuna, drained
- ½ cup kewpie mayo
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
- 24 (4-inch) pieces nori
- 1 tablespoon togarashi, for topping
- ¼ cup fried onion, for topping
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|314
|Total Fat
|25.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|36.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|610.4 mg
|Protein
|15.6 g
What is nori and what other ways can I use it?
If you've had sushi, you've most likely had nori, which is a dried edible seaweed used in Japanese cuisine and is the green outer layer of most sushi and maki rolls. It is also frequently found in ramen and adds an earthy, salty flavor and unique texture to the dish. Sea-flavored but not fishy, nori complements seafood dishes, accentuating the fresh flavor without masking the taste. It is also considered a superfood being filled with vitamins and minerals.
You can buy nori in large sheets for rolling or smaller, 3-inch pieces meant for snacking. Besides sushi, you can use nori for ramen by adding it as a topping at the end; the dry sheets soak up the broth and become silky, chewy pieces of seaweed. You can use the nori for spring rolls or swap them for tortillas for sushi-inspired tacos. You can also slip the nori sheets into sandwiches for added texture and salty flavor, upgrading BLTs and chicken salads. You can also keep it simple and pair nori with kimchi for a tangy, spicy, salty snack.
If I don't like seaweed, can I serve this tuna salad another way?
We get it — seaweed isn't for everyone, and often it's an acquired taste for those who do enjoy it. After all, how many people do you know that didn't like sushi the first few times they tried it? It might not be the raw fish that is turning them away, but rather, the salty outer layer. Even after a dozen sushi nights, nori still might not be your thing (and in that case, give sashimi a try), or maybe you just aren't in the mood for seaweed today. Don't pass on this recipe because of it — the tuna salad is still plenty versatile.
Instead of nori, you can use lettuce to wrap the tuna, or you can scoop it up with rice crackers. You can also use baked or air-fried wonton chips; in this case, bake wonton wrappers sprayed with oil for a few minutes until crispy. If you'd like to stay classic and use bread, we recommend using croissants or brioche, or finding Japanese milk bread to match the salad's inspiration. You can also serve the salad on cucumber slices for a healthy version, or make it into a bowl and serve over rice.