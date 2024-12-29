Tuna Salad Nori Wraps Recipe

In a list of classic lunch foods, tuna salad would probably fall somewhere in line with bologna sandwiches and BLTs. The cheap and familiar sandwich filling is known for being creamy, crunchy, and just the right amount of fishy, the mayo-and-celery combo a perfect base for a variety of creative add-ins. Once you've exhausted all of the tangy, crunchy options you can think of in a tuna salad, it might be time to really switch it up and turn to Sriracha and nori instead.

Developer Michelle McGlinn shares her favorite way to indulge in the canned seafood, starting with Sriracha, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Swapping the usual mayo for Kewpie, a rich and eggy variant, and topping the salad with spicy Togarashi, the tuna salad is filled with Japanese-inspired flavors. The best way to enjoy this flavorful tuna, then, is wrapped into small sheets of nori. Known for its use in sushi, nori adds an earthy element to the tuna salad, essentially becoming a deconstructed tuna roll. Easy to snack on and bursting with flavor, these sushi-inspired nori wraps will transform your can of tuna into a new and delicious lunchtime treat.