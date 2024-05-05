Temarizushi (Decorative Sushi Balls) Recipe

Colorful and cute, temarizushi (temari sushi) is a type of nigiri sushi with a charming appearance. While it may look complicated, this festive sushi can be made casually at home. Simply take a plump sphere of sushi rice — perfumed with tangy rice vinegar — and decorate it with toppings of a variety of textures, shapes, and colors. Much like the communal takoyaki party, making temarizushi can be a fun group activity. Make it BYO-toppings and see what wildcards appear in the kitchen!

This recipe by Rika Hoffman serves as more of a guideline than a strict set of instructions. So, free yourself of the constraints of what sushi should be. Embrace the cheerful, the imperfect, wonky, and asymmetrical. Go off-script and combine some unlikely elements (imagine a lox bagel–inspired smoked salmon and cream cheese combo); even Japanese conveyor belt sushi chains are doing it (looking at you, miniature hamburg steak sushi).

Temarizushi is often associated with Hinamatsuri, also known as Girl's Day or Doll's Day in Japan, celebrated annually on March 3. This festive sushi gets its name from the Japanese folk toy temari (literally "hand ball"). Picture an intricately embroidered hacky sack (though these days, temari don't see much action and serve mainly ornamental purposes). Popularized in Kyoto, temarizushi is sometimes called "Kyo sushi." However, the exact origins of temarizushi are unknown.