Fun And Easy "Build-Your-Own" Takoyaki Recipe

Molten-hot, gooey, and filled with bite-sized pieces of chewy octopus (or other non-tentacled fillings of your choice), takoyaki is a staple Japanese street food popularized in Osaka. But you don't have to hit the streets of Japan to taste takoyaki. They're also central to gatherings called tako-pa (short for "takoyaki party"). Similar to a communal hot pot party, during a tako-pa everyone gathers around a takoyaki maker and a spread of various ingredients to cook, engineer, and eat the perfect bite.

Whip up this easy 7-ingredient takoyaki batter by recipe developer Rika Hoffman, then assemble a group to fill the takoyaki with briny morsels of seafood, smoky chunks of meat, crisp veggies, and luscious melted cheese. This doesn't have to entail a lot of work. Divvy up some of the shopping and prep work, or invite everyone to bring a surprise filling, breaking the typical takoyaki mold with add-ins like potato chips, chili crisp, or even pork floss!

Fair warning: This is how traditions like takoyaki Russian roulette — a sadistic game of chance — are born. The takoyaki indents are filled with the usual suspects: boiled octopus, cheese, sausage, mochi — except one, which contains a small but mighty wallop (ahem, dollop) of wasabi. Everybody selects a takoyaki, and one unlucky fellow meets their fate: a wasabi bomb that implodes in a spectacularly sinus-clearing fashion. You may want to have ice cream on hand to soothe the burn.