13 Cooking Spray Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Cooking spray might be the most convenient ingredient-slash-tool in your kitchen. You've probably got a can of Pam with its red cap on your shelf tucked between the sugar and flour, ready to help you prep a pan for baking. It's handy, convenient, and incredibly effective — but what exactly is in that can?

Whether your cooking spray of choice is Pam's classic canola oil, an olive oil blend, or on-trend coconut or avocado oil, most varieties contain similar ingredients: oil, an emulsifier (usually soy lecithin, which is also a stabilizer), and a propellant to give you a fine, even mist with each spritz. Some more specific varieties include flavorings such as butter or flour to transform regular cooking spray into a baking superpower.

Sprays made with coconut or avocado oil often cut that list even shorter, eliminating propellants and sometimes even the emulsifier, getting down to only one or two ingredients. Many of these specialty cooking sprays are diet-friendly, too — they're often non-GMO, gluten-free, or paleo-friendly, perfect to have on hand no matter who you're cooking for.

Cooking spray is great for greasing pans, of course, but that's not all it can do. No matter where you look in your kitchen, there's a cooking spray hack that will help you be a better cook.