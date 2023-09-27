A Little Spritz Of Cooking Spray Does Wonders For Reheating Food In The Oven

Reheating leftovers can be a real culinary gamble. The mouthwatering dish you enjoyed the night before might emerge after reheating, as an unrecognizable, rubbery disappointment. But what if we told you there's a secret that can breathe life back into your reheated food? The trick is to coat the leftovers with cooking spray before popping them in the oven.

Cooking sprays, whether they're made from canola, olive, or another type of oil, are primarily fats. By lightly coating the food with fat, you're essentially enabling the browning process to occur while it heats up in the oven resulting in a shiny golden crust. This is an important step, as most leftover foods have lost their crispy exterior and succulent center.

The outer layer has absorbed moisture from the atmosphere and upon reheating, they can easily end up limp. In other instances, leftovers dry out especially if they weren't stored in a sealed container, therefore, losing their original luster and appeal. Either way, a little spritz of cooking spray can help revive the taste, texture, and appearance of leftovers, making them nearly as delightful as they were when first served.