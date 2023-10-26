Why Looser Patties Work Best When Grilling Burgers

Burgers may seem simple to make at first glance, but when you fire up the grill, you'll quickly realize that getting the right consistency for the perfect patty takes practice and experience. One common mistake many people make when cooking burger patties is forming them too tightly. It can be tempting to press that meatball down really firmly to achieve that classic, flat shape seen in cookbook photos and tutorial videos.

But when you do that, you unintentionally push out the precious juices in the meat. Draining these juices from the patty not only results in a drier, less flavorful patty, but if you're using a coal-fired grill, the dripping fat can also cause a grill flare-up. If you're still finding your way around the grill, the burst of flame and heat can be pretty scary, and even dangerous, when it happens.

Contrary to popular belief, keeping your patties loose is the way to go to get the juiciest burgers. The key is to use as little force as possible when shaping them and avoid handling the patty too much. That means you shouldn't prod and press the beef excessively to try and make it the perfect shape. A few imperfections are perfectly acceptable, in fact, they're desirable. Sure, your patty may not have the textbook roundness you see in cookbooks or fast-food ads, but you'll forget all that in an instance when you bite into a succulent burger that's bursting with flavor.