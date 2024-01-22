Tuna Poke-Stuffed Avocados Recipe

Just when you thought avocados couldn't get any better, the bright green fruit finds another way to be delicious. While we are used to avocados being used for dips like guacamole and as a topping on toast, they can also be used as the vessel itself, relying on their thick skin to serve as a tiny bowl.

In this recipe by Michelle McGlinn, avocados are split open and pitted, then stuffed with garlicky ahi tuna and edamame. These tiny — and frankly, cute — poke bowls are nutritious and low-carb, and they make the perfect lunch for anyone short on time. Besides marinating the tuna (which can be done in advance), these stuffed avocados come together in minutes and can be customized with any of your favorite poke toppings. Our favorites? Scallions, sesame seeds, and a spicy sriracha mayo, which complement the creamy avocado base. Didn't we tell you avocados were the best?