17 Best Costco Products To Stock Your Home Bar With Beyond Booze

Shopping at Costco satisfies a range of household needs. From bulk buying cleaning, pantry, or laundry essentials to stocking a home bar with an impressive array of premium whiskies and luxury wines, Costco has it all. Beyond the alcohol, the wholesaler offers a variety of items to make your home's wet bar into a space that any professional bartender would envy. These items include tools, kits, gadgets, and glassware, along with basic garnishes and mixers to help you become a master mixologist at home.

The combination makes Costco a one-stop shop, whether you are shaking a single, frothy espresso martini for yourself at the end of a long day or entertaining a crowd of friends and family. I selected each of these products based on their ability to help you elevate your home bar experience or for their practical uses for creating cocktails at home. As a certified sommelier, wine and spirits expert, and former bartender, I am confident these tools and products will help you become your home's master mixologist. Each item is available either online at Costco or in the local warehouses. The prices for the groceries will vary by location. However, many of the tools, glassware, and gadgets are available at a significantly lower price at Costco than you will find at other retailers.