17 Best Costco Products To Stock Your Home Bar With Beyond Booze
Shopping at Costco satisfies a range of household needs. From bulk buying cleaning, pantry, or laundry essentials to stocking a home bar with an impressive array of premium whiskies and luxury wines, Costco has it all. Beyond the alcohol, the wholesaler offers a variety of items to make your home's wet bar into a space that any professional bartender would envy. These items include tools, kits, gadgets, and glassware, along with basic garnishes and mixers to help you become a master mixologist at home.
The combination makes Costco a one-stop shop, whether you are shaking a single, frothy espresso martini for yourself at the end of a long day or entertaining a crowd of friends and family. I selected each of these products based on their ability to help you elevate your home bar experience or for their practical uses for creating cocktails at home. As a certified sommelier, wine and spirits expert, and former bartender, I am confident these tools and products will help you become your home's master mixologist. Each item is available either online at Costco or in the local warehouses. The prices for the groceries will vary by location. However, many of the tools, glassware, and gadgets are available at a significantly lower price at Costco than you will find at other retailers.
Fortessa Crafthouse Signature Gold Bartender Essentials Kit
The basic necessities required on your bar cart, beyond the standard liquors your home bar should have, are a set of bartender tools to assist in crafting classic cocktails like a world-class mixologist. Fortessa delivers this to Costco customers with its sleek and shiny Crafthouse Signature Bartender Essentials Kit.
The five-piece stainless steel set is available in a vintage bronze gold-colored finish. The set includes a basic Boston shaker, a Hawthorne strainer, a tall bar spoon, a bottle opener, and a measuring jigger. World Champion bartender, James Beard-award winner, educator, and entrepreneur Charles Joly designed the set in partnership with Fortessa. Hand-washing the set will help ensure its bright, golden look stays vibrant, adding to the product's longevity. At the time of writing, the set is available at Costco for $82.99.
Citrus
Citrus is an indispensable garnish for a variety of cocktails. Costco offers a range of options to help you create complete and balanced cocktails. The acidity in citrus, like lemons, limes, and grapefruit, can soften the burn of a liquor's alcohol. At the same time, the sweet, fruity flavor will enhance the cocktail's overall taste, adding bright freshness to a drink.
Some citrus fruits are more sour than others, such as lemons and limes. The high acidity of the citrus can help cut through the harsh taste of the ethanol, bringing balance to the drink. Other types of citrus have a higher level of sweetness, such as oranges, mandarins, and tangerines. Orange juice is a great way to temper a strong bourbon, while melding with the aged liquor's toasty, dried fruit, vanilla, and caramel notes.
Fortessa Malcolm Double Old Fashioned Drinking Glasses
The shape and quality of your cocktail glass is as important as the liquor that goes into it. The way the glass feels in your hand, its weight and texture, and the material of the glass can all contribute to the enjoyment of the overall drinking experience, particularly in terms of how the liquor appears, how its aromas come through, its temperature, and its flavor. A glass with a wide bowl that tapers at the rim will concentrate and direct the aromas towards the top.
Aficionados may consider the short, stout Glencairn glass to be the best glass for drinking bourbon or whiskey, as it allows for the maximum enjoyment of a whiskey's aromas and flavors, which is crucial when judging spirits. However, for sipping enjoyment, a traditional low-ball, rocks-style tumbler with a wide bowl and thick base provides a weight and texture that feels good in your hand, while ensuring adequate space for the liquor to breathe.
Fortessa Malcolm Double Old Fashioned Glasses bring a vintage feel to the party with a studded style and a range of colors, giving you the ability to personalize the look to fit your aesthetic. The set includes six 11.5-ounce glasses, each the perfect size for sipping whiskey neat or holding a classic old fashioned or innovative craft cocktail. The six-piece set is durable, dishwasher safe, and available for $32.99.
Rabbit 3-in-1 Cocktail Garnish Tool
Some cocktails call for a lemon twist garnish, others benefit from a whole citrus peel, while others need just a bit of zest or a sprinkle of spice. Rabbit helps you make each of these garnishes with its easy-to-use, handheld 3-in-1 Cocktail Garnish Tool.
The garnish on a cocktail can make or break the drink, as it not only adds visual appeal but also contributes to the overall flavor of the drink. Rabbit's multi-functional tool includes a peeler, microplane grater, and channel knife, which will aid in the production of ribbons of lemons for your next dry martini, peels of oranges to enhance a Manhattan cocktail, or a grating of nutmeg to add a hint of spice to the top of a whiskey flip. Rabbit's $14.99 price seems like a bargain, as the tool delivers multiple uses in one item.
Zwiesel Glas Handmade Enoteca Martini Glasses
Every home bar needs martini glasses. Whether you enjoy sipping dirty martinis, lemon drops, or cosmopolitans, the cone-shaped glass is the ideal vessel to hold a perfect martini. The tall glass with a long stem allows you to hold the stem instead of the bowl of the glass, ensuring your hand will not warm the drink inside. Holding the V-shaped glass by the stem also allows you to gently swirl the cocktail, allowing the liquor inside to gently aerate while helping to ensure the drink does not separate.
The Zwiesel Glas Enoteca martini glass has an elegant, classic conical shape with clean, straight lines. The clear, lead-free crystal glass is handmade in Germany and stands almost 8 inches tall. It has a delicate stem and a sturdy base with a volume large enough to hold nearly 10 fluid ounces. Costco sells a box of two Enoteca martini glasses for $57.99 at the time of this writing.
Crafthouse Wood Smoking Glass Cloche and Smoking Chips
Something is intriguing and appealing about seeing a smoked cocktail, although the process of creating one may seem intimidating to make at home. Fortessa removes some of the fear of making smoked cocktails at home with its Crafthouse Wood Smoking Glass Cloche and Smoking Chips. Sitting 9¼ inches wide and 11 inches high, the glass and wood vessel is the right size for home use. The package includes a handheld smoker with batteries and 6 ounces of applewood smoking chips, ensuring you will be ready to infuse any cocktail with a smoky essence the second you receive it, like a smoked old fashioned cocktail. The tool is sure to give your home bar a sexy speakeasy vibe.
Costco offers the product for $129.99. Although the price of Crafthouse's product isn't inexpensive, buying it at Costco versus other popular home goods stores offers huge savings. Other retailers sell the product for as much as twice the price of Costco.
Rabbit Liquor Infusing Decanter
Become your home's resident mixologist when you elevate the flavors of your favorite spirits with Rabbit's Liquor Infusing Decanter. The item is handy for giving a punch of flavor to relatively neutral spirits, like vodka, or enhancing a whiskey that doesn't quite have the full-flavored taste that extensive oak aging can bring.
By steeping fresh fruit, herbs, and spices in the liquor for a short period, you will enhance the flavor of bourbon, vodka, gin, or any spirit. Plus, the look of the decanter while it's infusing the liquor, with slices of oranges or apples, fresh rosemary sprigs, or dried cinnamon sticks and star anise, looks pretty on your wet bar. The dishwasher-safe, 20-ounce glass decanter comes with a stainless steel basket to hold various botanicals and a recipe booklet providing tips for your at-home spirit infusions. The decanter is available for $44.99 at Costco.
DM Snacks Bar Cart Snacks
While tools, drinks, and garnishes help to finish the home bar, no bar cart is complete without a selection of classic bar snacks. Salty snacks pair well with bar drinks, which is why you often see them offered gratis at a bar. Classic cocktail and snack pairings, such as beer and peanuts, Champagne with caviar and potato chips, or margaritas with chips and salsa, bring the salty element that prompts you to reach for a refreshing, thirst-quenching cocktail.
DM Snacks offers 2-ounce tins of classic bar snacks, perfect for pairing with any cocktail at home. The selection includes 12 variety tins with flavors like salted California pistachios, honey-roasted almonds, trailmaster mix, and corn crunchies, to name a few. The crunchy snack selection is available at Costco for $49.99.
Topo Chico
The simplicity of a ranch water cocktail is part of its appeal. The drink has one of the simplest preparations as it requires only blanco tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of lime juice to give it a citrusy finish. The tequila should be of high quality, as there are no sweeteners or flavor enhancers for the liquor's character to hide behind. Luckily, Costco stocks plenty of premium tequilas. And, the sparkling water must be Topo Chico.
With West Texas origins, ranch water gives your palate a restorative boost on a scorching hot day. The exuberant effervescence of the highly carbonated Topo Chico adds to this refreshment. The sparkling mineral water is best served ice cold, with its bright effervescence and slightly mineral taste enhancing the peppery, floral flavor of blanco tequila in the cocktail.
Today, the Coca-Cola Company owns the highly carbonated mineral water, allowing for larger distribution throughout the country with availability in stores like Costco. However, its origins date back to 1895 with the first bottling of Cerro Topo Chico. The name references the mountain and the source of the mineral water located in Mexico's Monterrey municipality. Costco locations offer various sizes of the sparkling mineral water, depending on location.
Juice
Costco has a variety of juice options to help you create your favorite cocktails, many of which provide an ample dose of vitamin C. Adding juice to your favorite liquor in a three-parts-to-one-part ratio allows you to create a delicious two-ingredient cocktail with minimal effort. The sweetness of the juice will help neutralize the liquor's harsh alcoholic taste, while enhancing the flavor of the drink.
You can choose items such as Perricone Farms tangerine juice for a twist on the traditional screwdriver, Kirkland Signature Ocean Spray Premium 100% cranberry juice for a cosmopolitan cocktail, or shake things up with Lancer's organic mango nectar for a tropical mango margarita. If your taste is more for a Moscow mule and you are feeling adventurous, mix vodka with Kirkland Signature Ginger and Lemonade Organic Raw Kombucha. Or, create a tasty booze and green juice pairing by adding Kirkland Signature bourbon, tequila, or vodka to a green Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie.
Kirkland Signature Cage-Free Egg Whites
If you love a frothy foam to top your New Orleans-style Ramos gin fizz or fruity Clover Club, you'll need egg whites. Costco offers its Kirkland Signature Cage-Free Egg Whites in a package of six 16-ounce boxes. It may seem like an arduous method to achieve the thick foam top. However, it is relatively easy. You just dry shake the whites with other liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker for about 20 seconds. Then, add ice and shake again for 20 seconds. Following this method helps to emulsify the egg, achieving the desired thick consistency.
The velvety texture of the egg whites gives a luxurious feel to the drink. It can also tame the tartness of sour drinks, such as a Peruvian pisco sour. At the same time, the egg whites lend richness to the drink without needing to add heavy cream or additional sweet elements.
Coca-Cola Mini variety pack
Cocktail enthusiasts who enjoy mixing soda with their liquor know there is nothing worse than opening a typical 12-ounce can of soda for a cocktail, only to have the fizzy, carbonated drink inside go flat before you use the whole can. To alleviate this trouble, The Coca-Cola Company offers its classic cherry Coke , orange Fanta, and lemon-lime Sprite in a variety pack of 7½-ounce cans.
Each of the cans is just the right size for mixing a single dirty Roy Rogers or a white wine spritzer, one of the most refreshing drinks to make with Sprite. There is a bonus when buying the product. The can's smaller size won't take up as much room on your bar cart. Costco sells the small cans in a package of 30.
Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey
Many cocktails need a touch of sugar to finish them off. It adds just the right balance against the harsh bite of the alcohol, mellows the bitter tartness of citrus, and adds texture to a drink. Instead of using white sugar or simple syrup, honey is a good alternative, adding the sweet flavor with a few trace antioxidants and minerals.
Costco's Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey is a quality honey from Argentina. The kosher, grade A, True Source-certified product provides all the natural sweetness you need with a lovely floral note, adding an aromatic freshness and modern twist to classic concoctions like a bee's knees, bee sting, or penicillin cocktail. As only a spoonful of honey is required for these drinks, Costco's 5-pound bottle will likely last for years.
Tasso's Garlic & Jalapeño Double Stuffed Olives
Tasso provides the spicy garnish needed to complete a Bloody Mary or change the way you finish a dirty martini with its Garlic & Jalapeño Double Stuffed Olives. The mammoth-sized Halkidiki olives from Greece are hand-stuffed with flavorful jalapeño peppers and garlic cloves.
The olives are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and free from additives, chemicals, and artificial coloring. Tasso's giant olives are creamy and meaty, with just the right amount of heat to make your tongue tingle without overpowering the palate with excessively peppery spice. The olives are packed in a low-salt brine, allowing the fruit's rich, natural flavor to come through. Costco offers the olives in 35.27-ounce jars.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Similar to how salty snacks and cocktails work together in unison, adding salt to the rim of your cocktail glass will help activate your tongue's flavor receptors. At the same time, salt will balance sweetness, sourness, or bitterness in a drink, such as in a margarita, while subduing the alcoholic bite of the liquor. Salt does all of this while enhancing the overall flavor of the cocktail, much like adding finishing salt to a dish. The salt will deliver a major upgrade to your cocktail. When the salt is flaky and coarse, such as Maldon Sea Salt Flakes, it adds a textural element, bringing an element of crunch to every sip.
Maldon has been making salt in its home in the coastal town of Maldon within Essex, England, since 1882. It hand-harvests the naturally pyramid-shaped sea salt crystals from surrounding English waters. Costco sells 20.12-ounce tubs of the salt. The tubs are resealable to keep moisture out, ensuring the salt will remain fresh, preventing it from becoming cakey.
Tajín
The Mexican condiment Tajín can add a spicy, citrusy twist to sweet or savory cocktails. The company began in 1985, with exports to the United States beginning in 1993. The all-natural seasoning blend adds a kick of flavor and vibrant twist to the rim of a Bloody Mary, spicy ranch water, agua fresca, or margarita glass.
Gluten-free and sugar-free, Tajín combines a mix of dried chili peppers, including chiles de árbol, guajillo chili, and pasilla chili, with dehydrated lime and sea salt, all of which are ground into a fine texture. While the main ingredient is chili peppers, the original Tajín Clásico seasoning's taste is only mildly spicy, instead offering a full-flavored, salty, citrus taste profile. If you prefer a seasoning with more heat, Tajín Habanero delivers a fiery, peppery flavor. Costco sells the original Tajin Clásico product in packs of two 14-ounce bottles.
Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave
Agave is an excellent natural sweetener to use in cocktails instead of honey, sugar-based simple syrups, or more commercial pre-made mixers that may contain highly processed, high-fructose corn syrups. It has a similar thick consistency to honey. However, it can dissolve into cocktails quickly and easily, much more so than a spoonful of sugar.
Agave nectar is derived from the same plants that produce tequila and mezcal. While the nectar's foremost flavor is its slightly caramelized sweetness, blue agave has an earthy, smoky taste on the back end that enhances these similar herbal, earthy characteristics in the agave-based liquors. Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave is USDA-certified organic and available at Costco in a two-pack of 36-ounce bottles.