9 Luxury Wines Sold At Costco That'll Cost You A Pretty Penny

Costco offers its members big box convenience when stocking up on essentials, often with more affordable pricing than other retailers. However, Costco is also the land of luxuries, selling items such as caviar, American Wagyu beef, fresh black truffles, premium scotch, and high-end wine. Rare gems from some of the finest producers in Bordeaux, Napa Valley, Champagne, and beyond are available at Costco, including the nine selections featured. I have spent the past 20 years as a Certified Sommelier and wine journalist. I can attest to the quality of each of these offerings.

When considering a purchase of these expensive wines, it's best to check how Costco has stored the wine. Light, heat, and vibrations can mark the death of a stellar wine bottle. Walking the Costco aisles and seeing premium bottles without temperature control under the store's fluorescent lighting in high traffic areas gives me pause. When storing and aging wine, the bottles should be held in cool, dark locations with some humidity away from light and vibration. Although Costco's inventory constantly rotates, some of these high-end bottles may sit on store shelves for long periods, causing spoilage. And, some state's laws may prohibit returning a bad bottle.

In addition to these bottles, California buyers within driving distance to Costco's North Hollywood business center can buy select high-dollar wine sets, including first growth Bordeaux and Dom Pérignon. These wines cost between $1,199 to $37,999, with the latter being a 30-bottle vertical of Chateau Latour Premier Cru Bordeaux .