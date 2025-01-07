15 Best Toppings For Raw Oysters
Raw oysters are a seafood treat unlike any other. They're light and refreshing, ideal for both hot summer days and your next holiday party. Of course, they can be delicious all on their own, especially when you get them super fresh. But if you want to pack your oysters with a bit more flavor, they make the perfect vessels for a variety of toppings. You can always stick with the classics or try out something somewhat unexpected for a delicious bite.
Before you plan your next oyster-slurping party, you should decide on one (or a few) toppings to include alongside your bivalves. That's why we've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite raw oyster toppings, with suggestions from Jena Corbin, creative director at The Lonely Oyster in LA, and chef Aidan Owens, culinary director of Herb & Sea and Herb & Wood in San Diego. Hopefully, these ideas inspire you to try something new with your oysters.
Traditional mignonette
When you think of toppings for raw oysters, what first comes to mind? If you're like a lot of people, you think of a traditional mignonette, which is why this is the first topping suggestion we have for your next raw oyster spread. The bright, acidic sauce complements the oysters perfectly without overpowering their delicate and subtle flavors. Jena Corbin suggests a simple mixture of ingredients that are easy to whip up at home. She says that the combination of "thyme, red wine vinegar, shallots, peppercorns, white wine, and apple cider vinegar" helps to "accentuate the oysters' natural flavors."
Of course, you can make a simpler mignonette if you don't have a ton of these ingredients on hand, but this dressed-up version makes for a more flavorful rendition of the classic. All you really need for a simple mignonette is red wine vinegar, some diced shallots, and black pepper. Whether you opt for a simpler mignonette or one that's packed with extra flavors, it's going to be a hit.
Grated fresh horseradish
Oysters are delicious, yes, but they don't really have a strong flavor. Rather, they're all about those subtle seafood notes that offer lightness and finesse. If you're a fan of stronger, more intense flavors, you may want to kick the average oyster up a notch. And what better way to do that than with some grated fresh horseradish? Can you use the stuff that comes in a jar at the store? Sure. But fresh horseradish is even more delicious than the more widely available jarred option, and if you like the intense kick of heat horseradish can provide a dish, it's worth it to seek out the fresh stuff.
Fresh horseradish has an even more pronounced heat that you feel in the back of your nasal passageways rather than on your tongue. This really makes the subtle flavors of oysters pop. You can serve the grated fresh horseradish on the oyster all on its own, or you can mix it with a bit of lemon juice to bring even more brightness to the dish. For oyster lovers who are craving some intensity in their seafood snack, you can't beat what horseradish has to offer.
Pomegranate seeds
Fruit on oysters? Before you wrinkle your nose in disgust, try adding some pomegranate seeds to oysters the next time you eat some. They work on so many levels. First of all, they add a lovely textural element to the snack. Their juicy outsides and crunchy seeds offer a pop of liquid followed by a subtle crunch, which works especially well with a creamy oyster. Then there's the flavor. That light fruitiness can bring out a similar fruitiness in oysters that you may otherwise miss, and the acidity from the pomegranate seeds brightens the dish even further.
If you're looking for an easy topping for your oysters, stick to plain pomegranate seeds. For those wanting to add even more flavor to their oysters, though, pomegranate seeds can make a delicious addition to an otherwise basic mignonette. Just stir them in with your other ingredients, including shallots, and they'll add a fruity kick to the mixture. For best results, use seeds from a whole pomegranate. If, for whatever reason, you can't get your hands on a whole pomegranate, you can use pre-harvested pomegranate seeds instead.
Kimchi brine
Some of the toppings on this list are expected, while others are more surprising. Kimchi brine falls into the latter category. After you finish the jar of kimchi you have in the fridge, you might just throw out the liquid that's left in the jar. But you may not realize just how valuable that stuff is. And one of the very best things you can do with kimchi brine is to use it to top your oysters. Just a little drizzle of that spicy and acidic liquid can transform a plain oyster into something really special. Its umami flavor brings a note of complexity to the finished dish. And the best part? It doesn't require any prep work on your part.
Kimchi brine is the perfect way to add more flavor to your oysters, but if you want to amp up the texture as well, then you may want to consider finely chopping up some actual kimchi and adding that as a topping as well. You'll want to avoid any big pieces of kimchi here, as that can easily overpower the oyster, but a small amount of the finely chopped stuff can add a subtle crunch in addition to that beautifully spicy flavor.
Chimichurri sauce
You may think of chimichurri sauce as a condiment that you'd normally use for heartier cuts of meat, like steak, but you don't have to limit it to grilled meats. In fact, chimichurri makes for an excellent topping for oysters. Just think about it: Chimichurri boasts a bold acidity, similar to mignonette, which can really make the subtle flavors of oysters shine. Add in some complex, herby notes, and it makes sense why this is a pairing you should try.
If you want to keep things as simple as possible, you can always just use some jarred chimichurri. You may be able to find this at your grocery store or a local specialty food shop. However, for a fresher flavor, just make your own chimichurri sauce. You'll need fresh herbs, including both cilantro and parsley, along with garlic, which provides the sauce with its signature bold profile. Lime juice brightens the sauce, while olive oil adds some fat and body to the topping. Just a touch of honey helps balance everything out. This stuff makes a delicious addition to raw oysters, of course, but you can also try it out as a topping for grilled oysters if you want to switch things up.
Thai chili mignonette
If you're a regular oyster eater, then chances are that you've made a classic mignonette before. But why keep things basic and boring when you can switch it up and try something completely new? That's why Jena Corbin suggests trying out a Thai chili mignonette. This stuff is ideal for anyone who wants to add a touch of spice to their oysters while still getting that same tangy savoriness that a classic mignonette is known for. According to Corbin, you'll start with shallots in rice vinegar, which you'll then infuse with Thai chili and ginger. You'll want to use fresh Thai chiles and minced ginger for the best possible mignonette. She says that this gives the sauce a "delicious twist" on the classic.
Don't be afraid to experiment with other ingredients to take your average mignonette to the next level. Not a fan of heat? No worries. Switch out that Thai chili with some lemongrass for more of an herbal flavor that still makes a great topping for oysters. Experiment with other flavors, like garlic, herbs, and flavored oils to make a flavored mignonette that'll change the way you think about raw oyster toppings forever.
Crackers
Let's be honest: It's understandable that some people aren't fans of oysters. Of course, some just don't like that seafood-y flavor, but for a lot of oyster dislikers out there, it all comes down to the texture. Oysters are slippery and wet, which may not be the ideal texture for everyone. Luckily, if you're not a fan of the texture of oysters but do like the flavor, there are ways you can offset that strange texture to get a more delicious and craveable bite. One of your best bets is to top your oysters with crackers.
Crackers boast what's essentially the opposite texture of oysters, so pairing them together just makes sense if you're trying to offset that slight sliminess you may get from a plain oyster. Plus, when you choose a rather neutral-flavored cracker, the cracker itself won't be competing with the subtle flavors of the oyster. Therefore, you get the benefit of switching up the texture without really affecting the overall flavor of the dish much. Add on other toppings as you see fit if you want to amp up the flavor, or keep things simple with just a cracker-topped oyster. Either way, you'll completely change the textural experience of eating this iconic seafood.
Minced garlic
If there's one ingredient that can upgrade almost any savory dish, it has to be garlic. Garlic offers a strong punch of flavor that you can't really get from anything else, which is why it's included on this list of our favorite raw oyster toppings. For garlic lovers, there's nothing better than a raw oyster topped with plenty of garlic. There are a few ways you can incorporate minced garlic into your oyster routine. The easiest — and most intensely flavored — way to do so is to simply mince up some raw garlic and place it directly on top of the oyster. This is ideal for those who love the pungent brightness of raw garlic, but it may not be ideal if you tend to find that flavor too strong.
When you're looking for something sweeter and a bit less pronounced, you'll want to cook your garlic first. Frying it in some oil makes its flavor milder, and it also gives you the opportunity to add other flavors, like Italian herbs and seasonings, to the mix. Whichever way you choose to incorporate garlic into your oyster dish, though, it's sure to be a hit.
Sesame Calabrian chili oil
Looking for more of an unconventional topping for your oysters? No problem. You just have to get your hands on some sesame Calabrian chili oil. As the name suggests, you'll want to combine sesame and Calabrian chili oils into one dish, which you can then drizzle on top of your raw oysters. This only takes a few minutes to throw together, which is ideal when you're just looking for an easy but unexpected and deeply flavorful topping for your seafood snack.
If you're looking for a sauce with a little more texture and freshness, you can make an oil mixture with actual sesame seeds and Calabrian chiles, if you can get your hands on them. Jena Corbin says that this is a great choice "for those seeking a little fire," adding that it "adds a delightful kick" to raw oysters. Give it a try for a less conventional oyster topping, and you may never go back to a plain mignonette again.
Lemon juice
Sometimes, it pays to keep things simple, which is exactly what you're doing when you choose to drizzle some lemon juice onto your raw oysters. This is one of the most classic pairings on this list, and it just works. Plus, it's super easy to pull off, since all you have to do is cut up a lemon, and a fresh lemon wedge makes for a beautiful addition to an oyster platter.
So, why does this topping work so well? First of all, lemon juice is bright and acidic, which can make just about anything more appetizing. Plus, it's arguably more interesting than plain vinegar, since it has a fruity quality to it. But lemon juice is also a flavor enhancer, meaning that in addition to providing its own flavor, it actually highlights the flavor of whatever it touches. That means it can enhance those subtle oyster flavors, allowing you to taste the oyster with more intensity. For best results, make sure you're using actual fresh lemon juice — not the bottled stuff you can find at the grocery store.
Yuzu soy
Playing off that citrusy quality that works so well with oysters, you can take your basic lemon juice topping up a notch when you make a delicious yuzu soy dressing, says Jena Corbin. She says that a "unique blend of mirin, maple, yuzu, and tamari" can "enhance the oyster-eating experience," providing an unforgettable bite that's a step up from the basics. So, what is mirin? It's a type of rice wine that can add a lot of complexity to a sauce (although you can use plain white wine if you can't manage to get your hands on some mirin).
Yuzu is similar to lemon but with an interesting twist, and its acidity is tempered by the addition of maple syrup. Just don't use too much — after all, you don't want the sauce for your oysters to be too sweet. Tamari is a byproduct of miso paste and has a flavor that's similar to soy sauce, providing umami, saltiness, and complexity to the mixture. When all these ingredients come together, they create a beautiful sauce that's delicious on raw oysters (and a ton of other foods as well).
Watermelon
Here's another fruit and oyster pairing we love. Watermelon can add a beautiful fruity note to your oysters, and because it also has a light flavor, it works to complement the seafood instead of completely overpowering it. There are a few different ways to incorporate watermelon into your oyster dish. If you want to keep things at least somewhat traditional, try making a watermelon mignonette by finely dicing up the watermelon and combining it with some sort of acid, like lemon juice or vinegar, shallots, and black pepper. Alternatively, you can make a watermelon granita for a cold, icy finish to your oyster. You can also just top your oyster with a sliver of plain watermelon for the easiest fruity topping possible.
Wondering why this pairing works so well? Well, watermelon is subtly sweet, which counteracts the brininess of the oysters. This creates a complex symphony of flavors you won't find at every raw bar.
Cocktail sauce
Another classic seafood sauce that you have to try with oysters is cocktail sauce. It's that red, horseradish-tinged sauce that adds a slight heat and umami intensity to anything it touches. Although it's one of the most flavorful (and therefore somewhat overpowering) sauces on this list, its bold, bright flavor makes it one of our favorites, even if it's not the lightest option. "Our version blends ketchup, horseradish, lemon, orange juice, and a touch of Lonely Hot Sauce for a spice," says Jena Corbin, who recommends the classic sauce for topping your raw oysters.
Try Corbin's recipe for a twist, or opt for a classic cocktail sauce recipe when you want to keep things as simple as possible. If you really want to make things as easy as possible on yourself, you can always buy store-bought cocktail sauce for a quick and easy topping that requires no work at all. And for those who want a bit of extra intensity, an additional dollop of prepared horseradish can go a long way.
Bacon, Worcestershire, and Tabasco
Sometimes, you need a flavorful combo to top your raw oysters, and chef Aidan Owens has a suggestion that we just can't get enough of. "Personally, I've always thought oysters Kilpatrick was underrated," he says. "The combination of bacon, Worcestershire, and a dash of Tabasco — broiled to perfection and enjoyed piping hot — is tough to top." Although oysters Kilpatrick is commonly broiled, you can also use this combination of ingredients on raw oysters for an equally delicious bite.
"Some folks add a touch of cheese, but we always served ours with chives and a squeeze of lemon," he explains. "Truthfully, a hit of acid and a bit of heat are often all an oyster needs. They're already loaded with salt, fat, and minerality; it doesn't take much to make them shine." This is a classic but still somewhat unexpected combination of toppings that just makes sense. The fattiness from the bacon, the umami notes from the Worcestershire sauce, and the heat and acidity from the Tabasco sauce all come together to create something truly special.
Flavored ice
When you really want your raw oysters to feel especially fancy, you can top them with different kinds of flavored ice. It can be a more difficult ingredient to pull off at a party since you're going to have to keep that flavored ice very cold, but if you can manage to eat all of the oysters relatively quickly, this is a topping you have to try. Of course, we already mentioned watermelon granita, and you can make flavored ice out of kimchi brine, as well. But there are a ton of other flavored ices you can experiment with when you're looking for a delicious topping for raw oysters.
Fruit works especially well for making flavored ices, and you can use a wide variety of fruits to make this happen. Melon, apples, and cranberries are all delicious. Generally, you'll want to choose a relatively high-acid fruit for this. Spicy flavors can also work. Tabasco and jalapeños are some of our top picks for spicy ice.