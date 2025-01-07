15 Best Toppings For Raw Oysters

Raw oysters are a seafood treat unlike any other. They're light and refreshing, ideal for both hot summer days and your next holiday party. Of course, they can be delicious all on their own, especially when you get them super fresh. But if you want to pack your oysters with a bit more flavor, they make the perfect vessels for a variety of toppings. You can always stick with the classics or try out something somewhat unexpected for a delicious bite.

Before you plan your next oyster-slurping party, you should decide on one (or a few) toppings to include alongside your bivalves. That's why we've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite raw oyster toppings, with suggestions from Jena Corbin, creative director at The Lonely Oyster in LA, and chef Aidan Owens, culinary director of Herb & Sea and Herb & Wood in San Diego. Hopefully, these ideas inspire you to try something new with your oysters.