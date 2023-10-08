Serve Raw Oysters With Crackers To Offset The Mollusk's Slippery Texture

Certain textures of foods aren't for everyone. Even celebrity chef Andrew Zimmerman admits to disliking the texture of cookie dough. So, if the slimy, slippery feel of raw oysters doesn't work for you (and that's a reasonable reaction), we'd like to gently suggest that you consider trying the marine delicacy with one of your favorite kinds of crackers. Whether you enjoy buttery, seeded, or wheat crackers to snack on, try pairing a snacktime favorite with your next order of oysters on the half-shell.

Eating crackers with oysters makes for a salty, buttery experience that can be more pleasant for the more oyster-averse. Depending on the types of crackers you choose, the flavor match can completely transform your opinion of the raw marine mollusks. If you've enjoyed a bowl of creamy clam chowder topped with a generous sprinkling of oyster crackers, you may also appreciate the pairing of crackers and oysters.