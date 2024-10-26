The Unexpected Ingredient You Need To Seriously Upgrade Raw Oysters

There are two types of people in this world: Those who despise raw oysters, and those who can't get enough of them. The slimy shellfish are both famous and infamous for their flavor and texture, depending on how you view them. If you're on Team Oyster, odds are you have a preferred type, whether it be a Wellfleet or a Blue Point. You probably also have a preferred garnish, like lemon or horseradish. While we don't recommend drowning your raw oyster so much that you miss out on all of its subtleties from the sea, a little added flavor never hurt anybody. Chef Ji Hye Kim, the owner of Ann Arbor's Miss Kim, recommends a bit of kimchi brine or finely chopped kimchi to upgrade the humble oyster in a big way.

"Napa cabbage kimchi often has raw oysters added to it, which adds briny complexity and amped up umami to kimchi," says Kim, who was one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2021."Switch the portions around and add some kimchi brine or finely chopped kimchi as the mignonette to freshly shucked oysters." This small addition is a great way to add flavor to your oysters when you're sick of the typical shallot mignonette. Kimchi brings acidity and a bit of spice to balance the oyster's sea-tinged sharpness. This unlikely duo will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about flavor pairings.