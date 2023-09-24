Watermelon Is The Unexpected Pairing To Balance Out Salty Oysters

Mignonette, lemon wedges, hot sauce, a glass of Champagne — these are the typical options that come to mind when pairing oysters. However, there is something to be said for creative accompaniments. Not only are they capable of shaking up flavor, but out-of-the-box ingredients can also craft a sense of equilibrium in a totally unexpected way, such is the case with watermelon and oysters.

Depending on the species and place of origin, oysters can look, taste, and feel vastly different. Evidently, this is why a Bélon oyster can be meaty and mineral-forward, a Raspberry Point silky and candy-like, and a Kumamoto creamy and vegetal. Yet, despite these very niche nuances, any and every oyster variety shares one commonality, and that's an underlying punch of salinity. That said, this can be a challenge when pairing the shellfish with other ingredients. This is where watermelon comes in.

From a seed-speckled Charleston Gray to a golden-fleshed Desert King, juicy watermelon counteracts the intense pucker of a sea salt-kissed oyster. How? Since oysters require something sweet to tame this overwhelming brine, syrupy watermelon willingly rises to the task. In return, the brackishness from the shellfish can make the fruit seem more honeyed. Naturally, the duo makes for an incredibly exciting fusion of flavors.