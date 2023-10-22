When Making Butter Poached Lobster, Always Opt For Cold Water Varieties

Lobster purists may scoff at the idea of cooking the world's most famous crustacean in any way other than in boiling seawater. Still, there's something to be said for luxury, and butter poaching is a very luxurious technique indeed. As you might imagine, butter poaching is like regular poaching, only instead of water, you use lots of melted butter. It's a wonderfully flavorful way to cook lobster — but not all lobster varieties work well for this method of preparation.

There are two distinct varieties of lobster: warm water and cold water. Warm water lobsters, as their name implies, live in warmer climates like the Caribbean Sea or off the Florida coast. They are much more shrimp-like in their appearance and tend to have a saltier, fishier flavor. Cold water lobsters, on the other hand, are those big clawed critters you see coming from Maine or other Northern Atlantic and Pacific waters. The cold temperatures of the water keep the meat from taking on too much salt, leading to an overall sweeter flavor.

The biggest difference here is the textural quality of the tail meat. The texture of cold water lobsters is much firmer. Exposing them to a long, gentle cook in a vat of butter will only increase flavor, as opposed to ruining texture. In contrast, warm water lobsters have softer meat that can easily turn to pulp when cooked outside of their shells. It's really a no-brainer which type to choose when cooking lobster this way.