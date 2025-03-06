6 Tips For Using Finishing Salts In Your Favorite Dishes

In the kitchen, salt is a universal truth. It's the savior of bland. When salt is deployed in the right way in a dish, whether it's sweet or savory, the flavor within is enhanced and emboldened. When I was in culinary school and learning how to prepare classic French dishes for the first time, the French instructors told the class that if we forgot to put salt in our dishes, we should not even bother serving them. Oui, chef.

If standard table salt, like Diamond Crystal or Morton's, is your regular mealtime flatware, consider finishing salt your fine china. Finishing salt is generally more delicate in flavor, scent, and texture compared to all-purpose cooking salt. It's meant to enhance a dish prior to serving, bringing all the flavors of the dish out. And when it comes to the types of finishing salts available, the options feel limitless. Maldon, fleur de sel, Celtic sea salt, and Himalayan pink salt are just some of the finishing salts available, and depending on the flavors you're cooking, you're certain to find one that will make you feel like the Goldilocks of your kitchen — it'll fit just right.

Whether you're a finishing salt novice or you're simply unsure of how to use the finishing salt you have at home, we've got tips to guide you through it. With the insight of two experts — chef Lior Lev Sercarz of La Bôite and chef Sue Zemanick of Zasu — you're sure to have a better understanding of this fascinating, flavorful ingredient.