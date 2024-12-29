The Absolute Best Finishing Salt To Elevate Your Steak

Forget the fancy marinades and steak sauce. If you're grilling up a quality filet mignon or ribeye, all you need to play up its natural flavor is a good finishing salt. The seasoning should be light, flaky, and crystalline, but still able to maintain its structure and crunch by the time you bite into your forkful of beef. Beyond the fact that salt can help sharpen the taste of your steak, working to balance out its fat and acidity, it also provides a nice textural contrast when the meat hits your tongue.

While there are quite a few carnivore-approved steak finishing salts out there, including the popular Maldon brand salt flakes hailing from the shorelines of Maldon, England, there's one that Tasting Table considers the best of the best, and that's Vancouver Island Flaky Sea Salt. Hand-harvested from the glacier-fed waters off the coast of Canada's Vancouver Island, the sea salt goes through a micro-filtering process to ensure prime purity, and is then boiled and evaporated until flaky crystals form.

The resulting pyramid-shaped crystals have a larger surface area and stronger structure, so they are able to last longer on the crust of a steak (or any other warm dish). In our own tasting test of various finishing salts, we found that the Vancouver Island brand sea salt offered a perfectly delicate crunch, along with just the right amount of salinity to complement the meat without overpowering it.

