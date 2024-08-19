10 Finishing Salts For Steak, Ranked

A perfectly grilled steak doesn't need anything more than a good finishing salt (except maybe a fork and knife to eat it with). Though all salt is made up of sodium chloride, the mineral content varies among different types of salt depending on where the salt originates. Harvested from land or sea — mined or separated from water — the resulting salt crystals contain electrolytes like calcium, potassium, and magnesium. The amount and combination of these electrolytes, plus additional trace minerals, contribute to the size, shape, and color as well as the taste, texture, and optimal use of salt.

From traditional table salt to fancy finishing salt, therein lies a wide range of enhancements for foods, both savory and sweet. But beyond being a natural preservative, salt boosts the flavor of your steak. The right salt complements the slight acidity of meat while balancing the richness of fat, creating a concentrated, beefy bite.

I set out to find just the right finishing salt that pairs best with steak. You can learn more about the methodology at the end of this story, but you really can't go wrong with any of the salts I tried. In my quest to review 10 different salts, I ate just over 3 pounds of steak to test them all and bring you these results, starting with the worst and counting our way down to the top spot.