Bee Sting Cocktail: What It's Made Of And How It Got Its Iconic Name

We're probably all familiar with the ultimate spicy margarita at this point, and the tried and true bloody mary will always hold a special place in the hearts of fiery drink lovers everywhere. But there's one more iconic hot cocktail out there, and that is the bee sting. If you haven't yet been acquainted with this delicious sweet and sour drink, it puts a fun twist on the Prohibition-inspired bee's knees cocktail, which is made with gin, honey, and lemon.

The original drink got its name from the phrase "the bee's knees," which was a popular way of saying something was great during the 1920s. The "sting" in "bee sting" basically just refers to the slight kick in the spiced version of the cocktail, which is typically made with many of the same ingredients but with the addition of some sort of heat, such as spicy chile peppers, ginger, or peppercorns. The key to both drinks is to use honey rather than sugar or simple syrup.

This creates a richer flavor, which, back in the day, was used to mask the poor taste of Prohibition gin, often referred to as "bathtub gin." The honey also tames any overly spicy flavors in a bee sting, while the tartness of the lemon helps balance the drink further and adds brightness. A bee sting is just as refreshing as a bee's knees — but the spice gives it an added layer of subtle complexity that kicks in at the end of each sip.